Liam Payne’s funeral is set to take place in his hometown of Wolverhampton.

The One Direction singer tragically died after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Hotel balcony on October 16 Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a toxicology report, the singer had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

After over a month of waiting, the funeral is due to take place at his home town of Wolverhampton and reportedly confirmed for this week. Liam Payne’s funeral will be held at St Paul’s church however, in recent days fans have also been leaving flowers outside St Peter’s church.

It will be a private event with many celebrity friends of the singer expected to attend and fans will likely line the streets. Ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy will also attend but whether or not she will take her son Bear, is still unknown.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Tweedy dated from 2016 to 2018 and welcomed their son in 2017. It's a difficult decision for the Girls Aloud star to make as to whether or not her son Bear, 7, will attend his father’s funeral. The singer has worked hard to keep him out of the media spotlight.

Following Liam Payne’s death, Cheryl shared a statement on Instagram which read: “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity; he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.” She also asked the public to think before they comment on make videos and ask themselves if they would like their child or family to read them.

