Watch as Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and former partner Cheryl Tweedy attended his funeral today.

Celebrities attended the funeral of Liam Payne in the Home Counties today (November 20).

The One Direction singer died in a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16. He was 31 years old.

In attendance were Liam’s One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, as well as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and former partner Cheryl Tweedy.

Damian Hurley and Kate Cassidy arrive at the funeral of Liam Payne. | Tony Kershaw / SWNS

Styles, dressed in black, arrived in a BMW alongside TV star James Corden and the pair went straight inside the church. X Factor judge Simon Cowell was also in attendance, arriving with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh were dropped off in front of the entrance wearing long black coats and sunglasses.

A horse-drawn carriage arrived carrying a dark blue coffin with silver handles, topped with white roses. On top of the carriage, there was a red floral tribute which said “son” and a blue tribute which said “daddy”, in reference to the son, Bear, that Payne shares with Cheryl.

The fans who had lined the streets to pay their respects to the star fell silent as Payne’s father Geoff and his mother Karen got out of a vehicle and stood next to the carriage.