US megastar Ellen DeGeneres has been spotted at Jeremy Clarkson's The Farmer's Dog pub to see The Corrs perform live.

Drinkers at Jeremy Clarkson's country pub not only enjoyed an unlikely performance by pop legends The Corrs - they also ended up grooving alongside a US megastar. Punters at The Farmer's Dog were stunned to notice talk show icon Ellen DeGeneres, 66, and her wife Portia de Rossi, 51 - as well as the likes of James Blunt and Natalie Imbruglia.

TV presenter Ellen has reportedly moved to the UK after leaving her on-screen role amid allegations she created a toxic work environment. She recently appeared in a Netflix comedy special, during which she said, "I decided to take up gardening.

"I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about that’s been going on… Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business… Yeah, the ‘Be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline."

Stars including Ellen DeGeneres and Natalie Imbruglia turned out at Jeremy Clarkson's The Farmer's Dog pub to watch The Corrs perform live | The Farmer's Dog / Instagram

At the Cotswolds pub, Ellen appeared with a brunette look, sporting a black turtle neck jumper. A video of the event was shared on the official Farmer's Dog Instagram page, featuring punters enjoying an acoustic set by the Irish family band, whose hits include Breathless and Runaway.

Clarkson opened the pub on his estate on the Oxfordshire/Gloucestershire border, near the Cotswolds, where it is understood Ellen and her wife are now resident.

The former Top Gear host has admitted the boozer already costs him more than he's making back, but for now, he is committed to keeping the prices down and only touting British produce.

This more light-hearted event comes after Clarkson took part in the farmers protest where thousands turned out in London in a bid to reverse changes to inheritance tax, announced in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Budget last month.

The 64-year-old also recently opened up about a health scare saying how a swim while on holiday in the Indian Ocean caused him difficulties using the stairs. A “sudden deterioration began to gather pace” once the TV star arrived home including symptoms of being “clammy”, with a “tightness in my chest”, and “pins and needles in my left arm”.

Following a visit to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford via ambulance, a heart attack was ruled out but had a stent fitted after being told he was perhaps “days away” from getting very ill.