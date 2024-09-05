It was just two weeks ago when Jeremy Clarkson officially opened his new pub, The Farmer’s Arms, and in that short time there has already been three people banned and one promise broken.

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub, The Farmer’s Dog has been open for almost two whole weeks now and it’s already had a few ups and downs. The opening day appeared to be a great success and the British produce promise had all of us singing the former Top Gear presenter’s praises but it looks like he may have fallen at the first hurdle.

Despite ‘banning’ Maddy Hornby - the daughter of one of Clarkson’s mates who is running the pub, Jonathan Hornby - Clarkson appears to have already broken his own rule. In a tongue-in-cheek video posted to the pub’s Instagram page, Clarkson can be seen adding Hornby’s name to the banned list, which already features the names of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Top Gear co-host, James May.

When Jonathan asked why, Clarkson said: “I’m banning your daughter because she moaned after not being able to have Tabasco in her Bloody Mary. So she’s banned!” Laughing can be heard coming from behind the camera, and a voice added: “Keir Starmer, James May, Maddy Hornby. You’re all banned!”

However, despite Clarkeson’s promise to serve only British produce - and banning anyone who moans about it - he seems to have broken his own rule when it comes to one particular drink. Admitting his ‘failure’ to deliver on his vow, Jeremy wrote on the pub’s website: “I have tried my absolute hardest to make sure that every single thing you consume in The Farmer’s Dog was grown or reared by British farmers. And I have failed.

“Yes, the pork, the beef, the lamb and the venison are all British. And so is pretty much everything else. The milk, the butter, the eggs, the vegetables and the fruit. We even cook in British oils.”

But there was one drink, well, mixer actually, that proved to be impossible to source. “There have been some problems like, for instance, the simple G&T,” he continued. “You can’t have a pub that doesn’t offer a gin and tonic. But there is quinine in tonic water, and you can’t grow that in Britain.”

He finished up by saying: “Sure, I could have served gin and water instead, but I didn’t think you’d enjoy it very much. Especially as, instead of a slice of lemon, you’d have been given a slice of turnip, or some potato peelings.

“You can, however, run a pub that doesn’t serve avocado or Coca-Cola, so we don’t. Instead, we offer you British fizzy drinks made with British grown fruit. And British grown tea. And before you ask, yes, the wine is British too. As is the Hawkstone, obviously.

“So, that’s it really. We’re delighted to be doing all we possibly can to support British farming and we’re delighted that you’re here to help us.”

Elsewhere, Clarkson seems to have suffered a setback of a different kind, involving his Diddly Squat Farm. And he didn’t hold back in showing his annoyance either.

Taking to Twitter, he embarked on a six-word, expletive-filled rant saying: “F****** c****** w****** f****** s******* rain.” While a fan of homegrown produce, it seems the British weather is not something Clarkson is particularly fond of. Especially when it coincides with harvest time.