Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May bid an emotional farewell in The Grand Tour finale coming to Amazon Prime Video soon.

An emotional trailer has been released for the final outing of The Grand Tour - featuring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. The trio have filmed their final adventure, which Prime Video has confirmed will hit screens on September 13.

The long-running series has been running on the Amazon channel for eight years, after the trio left the BBC, having fronted the iconic motoring series for more than decade. Each series of The Grand Tour has seen the trio set out on an epic adventure, but Amazon has now confirmed the TV trip is coming to end, with One For The Road.

The trailer features images of the threesome on their trip - in deserts, on salt plains and more - set to the tune of The Hollies' He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother. In one clip, Clarkson is pictured behind the wheel and says: "For the last time, here we go."

Clarkson’s has been busy with his newest venture, The Farmer’s Dog pub in Oxfordshire, which opened on Friday (August 23) with punters queuing in their hundreds for a first glimpse of the recently refurbished eaterie. The high end boozer is an expansion of his Diddly Squat farm project, which is explored in his hit Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm which began in 2021.

Reflecting on the final Grand Tour, Clarkson said: “I think it was emotional, but the weird thing is… who am I saying goodbye to because we use exactly the same crews and producers on the farm show as we do on the cars show? So I basically said, ‘well, that’s it everyone, see you Monday on the farm’.”

(From left) James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond have worked together on motoring content for more than 20 years (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/PA) | PA

Asked if he will miss May and Hammond, he said: “I can see them whenever I want.”

Considering whether they might make a trip to his pub, he said: “James probably won’t, but Richard will. I talked to Richard only yesterday. We’re mates and we’ll still see them.

“We couldn’t possibly have imagined we’d be together 22 years when we started out. And so it’s a wrench, thinking, ‘God, we’re never going to do that again’. But by the same token, I don’t have to go through Terminal 5 (of Heathrow airport) quite so often.”

Amazon's synopsis of the The Grand Tour grand finale said: "In their last adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ignore the instructions of Mr Wilman and head to Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag. For a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island."

The gang has endured joy and controversy on their TV journey, which first culminated with a national scandal which saw them leave the BBC. It came after Clarkson was accused of punching a producer in a row over food during filming.

He was suspended from the show and ended up leaving - with his friends Hammond and May joining him. They later announced a new deal with streaming channel Prime Video.

