The opening of Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub, The Farmer’s Dog, sparks fears of traffic chaos similar to Diddly Squat Farm.

The neighbour disputes following Diddly Squat Farm’s success have been well documented and there are now concerns Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub, The Farmer’s Dog, could bring more traffic chaos to the Cotswolds. Set to re-open to the public at midday on Friday (August 23), the pub in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire, has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Earlier this year, the former Top Gear presenter revealed he paid “less than £1 million” for the pub – then known as The Windmill, also suggesting it was a former ‘dogging spot’. Along with a complete refurbishment of the building itself, new decking and a large marquee have also been constructed on the grounds of the five-acre site.

Clarkson has previously found himself embroiled in a row over his plans to allow greater visitor access to his farm and its attached shop, which features in his hit Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm. The popularity of his Amazon show, which documents the workings of his Diddly Squat farm – a 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds, spawned interest from tourists seeking out the broadcaster’s produce, with queues for the shop reportedly a regular occurrence.

The TV star wanted to extend the car park on his Oxfordshire farm plot to accommodate 70 vehicles, but the proposals were originally opposed by West Oxfordshire District Council. He also found himself in hot water with his local authority over a restaurant on his farm, with the council shutting it down after it was allegedly opened without planning permission.

Jeremy Clarkson's new pub The Farmer's Arms near Burford in Oxfordshire | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The presenter’s well-publicised troubles at the farm mean his latest business venture, located next to the busy A40 road, has sparked fear of more of the same, with some residents expressing concerns about traffic problems. One resident posted on Facebook saying: “I’m delighted he’s breathing some new life into that pub, I do worry about traffic though. I popped by the farm shop at the weekend. It was utter chaos.

“The massive new car park was rammed as well as a new overflow one they have made in a field across the road. We didn’t stop as the marshals in hi viz told us the queue was over two hours. I’ve been before on a busy day, but this was insane.”

Another wrote: “Might need three lanes on the A40 for the queuing cars and parked cars.”

County and district councillor Liam Walker said Clarkson had his full support for the new venture as it would be a boost to the local economy and tourism in West Oxfordshire. “There is no ‘parking row’ here,” he said.

“I am merely doing what local residents would expect and working on getting mitigations in place to reduce traffic and parking issues ensuring lessons have been learnt from the farm shop. Jeremy has my full support with his next venture, and I want the pub to be a success.”

Mr Walker has previously met with the local highway team to discuss the opening of the new pub. Oxfordshire County Council said it has worked “closely and pro-actively” with Mr Clarkson’s team ahead of the opening.

“Several measures have been taken to reduce the likelihood of traffic and parking related problems, and to support the safe and successful opening of the site,” a council spokesperson said.

“Footway improvements have been made to better link the existing adjacent bus stops on the B4047 with the site of the pub to provide a safe and more sustainable option for those visitors that are able to take advantage of the hourly bus service, but whom might otherwise have travelled by car.

“Whilst double yellow lines are not currently being considered at this time, measures have been taken to highlight the inappropriateness of parking on highway verges in the area, and to deter the same.”

The council said motorists were being asked to only use designated off-highway car parks and not park on the roads or verges nearby. “Parking will be monitored, and if necessary, controls may be imposed in the future,” the spokesperson said.

“The layby located on the A40 opposite the pub will be temporarily closed as a precautionary safety measure to prevent its use by those visiting the pub who would then need to have crossed the busy A40 on foot.

“Consideration is being given to a reduction in the speed limit from the existing 60mph, to 40mph to improve safety on each of the approaches to the A40 roundabout, including that of the B4047.”

Clarkson has said he plans to sell his own Hawkstone lager as well as produce reared on his nearby Diddly Squat Farm at the pub.