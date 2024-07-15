Jeremy Clarkson's daughter has opened up about suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum during her second pregnancy. Photo by Instagram/@em_clarkson. | Instagram/@em_clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily has been has spent the last three months "in bed, in tears or in hospital", after suffering from the same pregnancy complaint as Kate Middleton.

Emily informed her fans of her health difficulties just days after sharing the news that she was expecting her second child.

The 29-year-old media personality revealed that she'd been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which can cause symptoms such as severe and excessive nausea and vomiting as well as weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy.

Alongside a carousel of images, including a hospital selfie and a photo of her in tears, she wrote: "The reality of the last few months. Alright, off the bat I gotta say, I do not find HG easy to talk about, but I really want to. I feel a responsibility to be honest about how hard this pregnancy has been, how hard it currently is, actually, for anyone else who is suffering, or who has suffered, to know that you're not on your own."

She continued: "I think a huge part of it being hard to talk about is because I somehow have to do so with the COLOSSAL caveat that I could not be happier or more grateful to be pregnant again with a very much planned, wanted and adored little girl, and it’s really hard to stress quite how true all of that is when I talk about everything else."

This is not the first time the mum has experienced hyperemesis gravidarum as she also had it while she was pregnant with her first daughter, Arlo. Despite experiencing it in her first pregnancy, however, she told her fans that "no amount of foresight" would have prepared her for the difficulties that it has posed.

Emily, who will celebrate her milestone 30th birthday on Sunday (July 21), candidly spoke about the fact that she'd spent "most of the last three months in bed, in tears, or in hospital" and added that she was "doing a LOT better" now that she was able to keep down liquids including orange juice and that she was able to eat "small amounts of plain food".

She also opened up about the impact hyperemesis gravidarum had on her mental health and explained how the loneliness that she has felt has been "suffocating". She added: "HG drags you to the depths of yourself and sucks the joy from you."

Emily and her husband Alex Andrew are already parents to Arlo Rose Andrew, who was born on February 1 last year. The couple got engaged in March 2020 and married in May 2022.

Emily initially spoke about her condition in her pregnancy announcement, made just two days ago. Sharing a video of her blossoming bump, she wrote: “Our baby girl is going to be a big sister. So so so so excited to share that we’re expecting another little girl. So much harder to hide this time around. Made harder by HG which has been a huge and hard part of this pregnancy so far. I want to talk a lot more about that, and I will, but for now, here’s our wonderful news, we’re over the moon.”

Many of Emily’s followers have left comments of support of her post. One said: “I had no idea what HG was until you talked about it, it sounds absolutely brutal and I’m so sorry that you’re going through this! Thank you for being so vulnerable and raising awareness about this! There isn’t anything I can say that will help but I will echo what you’ve said and remind you that this will all be worth it.”

One folllower who is also experiencing the condition wrote: “On my 9th month of HG and this basically summed it all up. I cannot wait to meet baby but I also cannot wait to feel OK again. I honestly cannot even imagine how you’ve managed this already having a baby! Well done for speaking out on a v tough subject to speak about.”

Another person added: “Currently on my 4th HG pregnancy. My first 2 pregnancies were horrendous but I've been so lucky that my 3rd my current (4th pregnancy) haven't been as severe. Still awful though and so isolating. I don't think anyone ever really understands until they have been through it themselves.”

Kate Middleton suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum with all three of her pregnancies. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed son Prince George on July 22 2013. His sister Princess Charlotte followed on May 2 2015 and younger brother Prince Louis was born on April 23 2018. It is not known when Emily is due to give birth to her second daughter.