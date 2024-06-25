Mindy Kaling announces surprise birth of her third child on Instagram
The US actress and comedian appeared to have kept her pregnancy a secret, before sharing a series of pictures on Monday which included her cradling her bump, and her two children lying in a garden with the newborn.
Kaling shared the news on her 45th birthday.
“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” The Mindy Project star said on Instagram. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.
“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes.”
Since the surprise announcement of her first pregnancy in 2017, a daughter named Katherine, Kaling has never revealed the identity of the biological father of her children.
In 2020, the actress surprised fans by announcing she had given birth to a second child named Spencer – having not previously revealed she was pregnant.
Kaling shared the news during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and said: “I’m telling it for the first time, it feels strange but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.”
She previously revealed her former The Office co-star BJ Novak is godfather to her daughter Katherine.“The truth is that BJ is so much more like family now than a platonic friend,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping. “He’s the godfather to my daughter, he comes over like once a week. Sometimes he’ll come over just to hang out with her.”
