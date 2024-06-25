Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mindy Kaling has surprised fans by announcing she gave birth to her third child in February.

The US actress and comedian appeared to have kept her pregnancy a secret, before sharing a series of pictures on Monday which included her cradling her bump, and her two children lying in a garden with the newborn.

Kaling shared the news on her 45th birthday.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” The Mindy Project star said on Instagram. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life.

“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes.”

Since the surprise announcement of her first pregnancy in 2017, a daughter named Katherine, Kaling has never revealed the identity of the biological father of her children.

In 2020, the actress surprised fans by announcing she had given birth to a second child named Spencer – having not previously revealed she was pregnant.

Kaling shared the news during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and said: “I’m telling it for the first time, it feels strange but I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3.”

