Mindy Kaling and daughter Katherine headed to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles for a trip to the planetarium with their good friend B.J. Novak.

Former The Office stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak took a trip to the observatory as part of a star party on 28 August 2022 - both actors are from LA and are reportedly best friends.

Mindy, 43, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of former co-star holding up her daughter Katherine, as he shared his passion for astronomy with the four-year-old.

In her recent Instagram post, Kaling shared a series of photographs of the trio on their outing to the observatory.

Mindy Kaling has shared of BFF B.J. Novak holding her daughter Katherine on a trip to the planetarium

Mindy shared the adorable photo of Katherine with her godfather B.J. Novak (@mindykaling - Instagram)

One photo included Katherine looking into a huge telescope, while another showed Kaling’s daughter in Novak’s arms as she pointed at the sky.

The Never Have I Ever writer has chosen to keep the identity of her children private, only sharing photos of both children without their faces showing.

In the Instagram post, Kaling said: “My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party and Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!

“We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night.

“Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!”

Mindy also shared a photo of Katherine taking a look into the telescope (@mindykaling - Instagram)

Kaling and Novak have been good friends since they met when writing for the US sitcom The Office, where they also starred as an on screen couple, Kelly and Ryan.

The couple dated on and off during 2004 to 2007 but have remained good friends ever since.

Kaling and Novak have both dismissed rumours of them dating, with the pair remaining firm that they are just friends.

In 2013, Novak told Entertainment Weekly: "We are pretty inseparable best friends with a lot of chemistry ourselves, and we’re not dating.

“Whenever we date anyone else, I think there’s a period when the person is very skeptical of our friendship."

The pair have remained close friends and B.J. Novak is the godfather to both of Mindy’s children, Katherine, aged four and Spencer, aged one.

Actors Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak attend the NBC Primetime Preview 2006-2007 at Radio City Music Hall.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaling told Denny Directo about how her ex-boyfriend is as a god-father.

She said: "He’s very good with children!

"He literally wrote a best-selling book called The Book With No Pictures for kids.

"It comes very innately to him, you know, like being with children,

"So he’s a great godfather."

It is heavily speculated that B.J. Novak is the father to Mindy’s two children (@mindykaling - Instagram)

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Kaling addressed the rumours that the two children were her ex-boyfriend’s after the actress decided to solo parent her children.

Kaling said: “It doesn’t bother me,

“He’s the godparent to both my kids - and they have sucha great relationship - and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ…