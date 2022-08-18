NASA will launch their most powerful rocket on a journey to the moon and back

The launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission will begin in August 2022.

The NASA Artemis 1 mission has been widely anticipated for a long time and it will see the space agency launch its most powerful rocket into the sky.

Here is everything you need to know about the Nasa Artemis 1 launch as it marks the beginning of a momentous journey.

The space craft will remain in space for 42 days. (Getty Images)

When will NASA Artemis 1 launch?

NASA Artemis 1 is scheduled to take place on Monday 29 August.

This is only a provisional date as preparation will need to be successful for the launch to take place on time. NASA recently completed a successful rehearsal in June 2022.

What is Artemis 1?

Artemis 1 will be the first test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems. The launch will take place at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

It will be the first in a series of complex missions which will demonstrate NASA’s commitment to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.

During this flight, the space agency will launch the most powerful rocket in the world and it is expected to travel 280,000 miles from Earth. It will fly the furthest distance that any spacecraft in history has ever flown.

Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager said: “ This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known. It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight.”

Will the NASA mission have a crew?

There will be no crew on board for Artemis 1, but the mission is expected to pave the way for future space programmes, with the Artemis programme aiming to send a group of astronauts to Mars in the future.

What is the NASA mission’s destination?

The mission will see the spaceship travel from Earth and beyond the Moon over the course of four to six weeks.

Orion is expected to stay in space longer than any ship has ever done and will return faster than ever before. If everything goes according to plan with the launch on 29 August then it is expected to return on 10 October.

How to watch NASA Artemis launch in UK