Nasa Artemis launch: rocket launch at Kennedy Space Center called off due to engine bleed issue
Nasa’s Artemis rocket launch has been called off due to an “engine bleed”
Nasa has called off the launch of Artemis 1 due to an engine bleed issue.
The space agency had been set to launch its most powerful rocket today (29 August) as the Artemis programme marks a return in focus to landing humans on the Moon again.
The first flight in Nasa’s Artemis programme is unmanned, but there will be astronauts on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.
Nasa expects the first Artemis astronauts to land on the Moon in 2025.
When will the Nasa Artemis launch take place now?
The rocket was due to launch at some time between 1.33pm and 3.33pm UK time.
However, Nasa announced that the launch director "has called a scrub for the day".
The next possible launch date is Friday (2 September), Nasa said.
How to watch the Artemis launch
You can watch the live stream video in the player above, or via Nasa’s YouTube channel.
Nasa Artemis 1 launch - live
Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 14:44
Fuel leak affects preparations - Nasa
A leak of liquid hydrogen has interrupted Nasa’s preparations - but it remains unclear if it will delay liftoff.
Controllers halted the fuelling operation for Artemis 1 this morning, but Nasa said its engineers were rectifying the issue and there was no word on whether it would cause delays to take-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Nasa said: “Teams continue to troubleshoot a liquid hydrogen leak at the mating interface with the core stage. After manually chilling down the liquid hydrogen as part of troubleshooting efforts, they are in fast fill operations.”
Similar leaks hindered Nasa’s countdown tests in April and June.
Managers said they would not know for sure whether the leaks had been resolved until attempting to load the rocket’s tanks with nearly one million gallons of super-cold fuel later today, according to the Associated Press.
Countdown clock on hold
The launch has been put on hold around 40 minutes before it had been due to take off due to an engine conditioning issue.
Nasa said: “The countdown clock is on a hold at T-40 minutes.
“The hydrogen team of the Nasa Space Launch System rocket is discussing plans with the Artemis 1 launch director.”
Breaking: Artemis launch called off for today
It’s not happening. Not today anyway.
Nasa have just said that the launch director “has called a scrub for the day”.
An engine bleed that “couldn’t be remedied” is the cause.
Next possible launch day is Friday
Nasa have said that the first opportunity for the next launch attempt will be Friday (2 September) depending on how the engine bleed develops.
The space agency added: “Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has called a scrub of the attempt of the launch of Artemis 1.
“The issue that came up was an engine bleed which couldn’t be remedied but the rocket is currently in a stable configuration.
“It was mostly tanked but not completely tanked.
“Engineers are now working on a plan to continue gathering data about this particular engine and the bleed that didn’t work out.”
In a post on their website, Nasa said: “The launch director halted today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 8:34 a.m. EDT. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration. Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.”
Scrubs are ‘just part of the space business’
Nasa administrator Bill Nelson has said rocket launch delays are “just part of the space business” in response to the postponement of the Artemis 1 test flight mission.
Speaking on Nasa’s official channel from the Kennedy Space Centre, he said: “We don’t launch until it’s right, and in fact they’ve got a problem with the gases going on the engine bleed on one engine.
“I think it’s just illustrative that this is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work, and you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go.
“I have some personal experience in the crew that I participated in the 24th flight of the space shuttle, we scrubbed four times, and the fifth try was a flawless mission.
“We know had we launched on any one of those scrubs, it wouldn’t have been a good day.
“This is just part of the space business and it’s part of particularly a test flight, we are stressing and testing this rocket and a space craft in a way that you would never do it with a human crew on board, that’s the purpose of a test flight.”
Over and out - for now
That’s all for today. We’ll return with more live coverage on the day Artemis 1 is set to launch, which is looking like this Friday, all being well.