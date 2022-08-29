Nasa’s Artemis rocket launch has been called off due to an “engine bleed”

Nasa has called off the launch of Artemis 1 due to an engine bleed issue.

The space agency had been set to launch its most powerful rocket today (29 August) as the Artemis programme marks a return in focus to landing humans on the Moon again.

The first flight in Nasa’s Artemis programme is unmanned, but there will be astronauts on board for subsequent missions, with the first crewed flight into space scheduled for 2024.

Nasa expects the first Artemis astronauts to land on the Moon in 2025.

When will the Nasa Artemis launch take place now?

The rocket was due to launch at some time between 1.33pm and 3.33pm UK time.

However, Nasa announced that the launch director "has called a scrub for the day".

The next possible launch date is Friday (2 September), Nasa said.

How to watch the Artemis launch

You can watch the live stream video in the player above, or via Nasa’s YouTube channel.