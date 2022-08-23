The JWST was launched on Christmas Day 2021 to give humanity its best view yet of the origins of the universe

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided yet another astonishing image of the universe, capturing one of humanity’s best pictures yet of solar system giant Jupiter.

In July, after months of spaceflight and testing, it beamed its first images back to earth - pictures that displayed a high-definition view of deep space.

So what do James Webb’s Jupiter images show?

The James Webb Space Telescope cost $10 billion

What do the JWST Jupiter images show?

There are two images the James Webb Space Telescope has taken of Jupiter that have been released to the public.

Both are made up of a composite of several images from the JWST.

NASA has applied colour to them as they were taken in the infrared spectrum, i.e. radiation wavelengths that are longer than visible light and which the human eye therefore cannot see.

The first shows a standalone view of Jupiter.

In the picture, auroras can be seen at high altitudes above the gas giant’s north and south poles.

Jupiter’s aurora, Great Red Spot and distinctive patterns can now be seen in closer detail thanks to the JWST (image: NASA)

These features work in exactly the same way as they do on earth, and are a sign of the sun’s energy colliding with the planet’s magnetic field.

They are shining so brightly in the image because low clouds and high altitude hazes are reflecting their light and sunlight back.

Also on show is the distinctive Great Red Spot - a centuries-old storm that is so large it could swallow the Earth whole.

It appears as white in the image, NASA says, because it is reflecting a great deal of sunlight which indicates the storm is raging at a high altitude in the planet’s atmosphere.

Jupiter’s faint rings and two of its moons can be seen in this wide shot taken by James Webb (image: NASA)

The darker areas on the planet’s surface indicate low-level or non-existent cloud cover.

In the wide-field view of Jupiter, its moon and rings can be seen around the planet.

These rings are a million-times fainter than the gas giant, NASA says.

Two small moons - Amalthea and Adrastea - can be seen to the left of Jupiter.

Named after figures from Greek mythology, the moons are both tiny space rocks that are tiny compared to our own closest satellite - the moon.

Amalthea has a diameter of just 167km, while Adrastea measures just 16.4km across.

Our moon has a diameter of 3,474.8km, making it 20-times the size of Adrastea and 211-times the size of Adrastea.

Also in the wide shot are several fuzzy bright dots, which NASA described as “photobombing” galaxies.