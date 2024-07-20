Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farming programme Clarkson’s Farm has been “the biggest thing to happen for the country for thirty years”, according to Vinnie Jones.

The Discovery Plus docu-soap follows the Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star as he takes on 2,000 acres of a West Sussex farm. The programme follows in the footsteps of Jeremy Clarkson’s series about Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, run by the former Top Gear star and his team.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Jones said: “Clarkson’s Farm has been the biggest thing to happen for the country for thirty years. I’m not sure some of these programmes like Springwatch and Countryfile tell a strong enough story for the countryside. Chris Packham goes too much the other way.”

Jones, a former Premier League football player, also commented on England’s defeat by Spain in the Euro 204 final, after which Gareth Southgate resigned as manager. He said: “We needed a different leader with that team and we might have won it. He has been brilliant over the years but I’ve always said he’s an FA ‘yes man’ more than a manager.

“He spent more time worrying about the image of England rather than winning something. I’d have won something by now. I think Terry Venables would have won something by now. Harry Redknapp would have won something by now.”

Jones has appeared in a number of Guy Ritchie films, as well as his new Netflix series, The Gentlemen, starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario. He told The Telegraph: “It was fantastic to be part of Lock, Stock (And Two Smoking Barrels) and Snatch.

“To go on a film set and generate enough success that Brad Pitt and Benicio del Toro wanted to be in the next one – that was mind boggling. Then, forwarding 34 years, it’s all happened again with The Gentlemen. I’m kind of living two lives here. It’s surreal, very strange. But the farm always brings you back down to earth.”