Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest of Guy Ritchie’s previous cinematic exploits arrives on Netflix this week, with his 2019 film “The Gentleman” earning an eight-episode limited series on the streaming giant. It would make the third such television adaptation from a work by the British filmmaker after both “Lock, Stock…” and “Snatch” were adapted for the small screen format.

Though no Matthew McConaughey this time around, Theo James takes the reigns of the adaptation, portraying aristocratic army offer Eddie Horniman who not only inherits his father’s estate, much to the dismay of his older brother (brilliantly played by Daniel Ings of “The Marvels” and “The Crown”) and to the daughter of London “businessman” Susie Glass (Kayla Scodelario) who have a vested interest what goes on underneath the estate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If anything, I had too much material to work with rather than too little,” Ritchie revealed to Netflix while promoting the series. “There was such a deluge of characters and narratives in my head that squeezing them all in was always going to be the real problem.

Speaking about his experiences working with Guy Richie, lead actor Theo James, known for his recent role in “The White Lotus” season two, recounts: “I’ve been a fan of Guy’s ever since films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and, especially, Snatch. He likes spontaneity on the day, so even though you’d have learned the script and thought you knew where you were with it, when it came to filming, most of it went out of the window and we’d tear the script up and start again.“

“As it turned out, it was a brilliant way to work and once you got into the flow of it, you were able to spitball and come up with the ideas together and work towards creating the best scene you can. It was actually a lot of fun and very liberating.”

What is Netflix’s “The Gentlemen” about?

Theo James in "The Gentlemen" (Credit: Christopher Rafael/Netflix)

“Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherited his father’s sizeable country estate - only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

Episode Guide:

Refined Aggression (67m) Tackle Tommy Woo Woo (63) Where’s My Weed At? (50m) An Unsympathetic Gentleman (41m) I’ve Hundred of Cousins (44m) All Eventualities (48m) Not Without Danger (43m) The Gospel According to Bobby Glass (43m)

Who stars in Netflix’s “The Gentlemen”?

Daniel Ings plays the elder brother to Edward, and one of the reasons why the aristocratic army officer has to embark into the sordid criminal underworld of the UK (Credit: Christopher Rafael/Netflix)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's almost a reunion when it comes to Guy Ritchie regulars, including Vinne Jones and Ray Winstone. Peter Serafinowicz also has a role in the early parts of “The Gentleman” as Liverpool gangster, Tommy Dixon. “There’s been a hole in my soul in the shape of Vinnie Jones for the last 20 years,” Ritchie says. “I was so happy to have him back.”

Theo James

Kaya Scodelario

Vinnie Jones

Daniel Ings

Max Beesley

Joely Richardson

Giancarlo Esposito

Ray Winstone

Peter Serafinowicz

Will there be a season two of “The Gentlemen”?

Nothing has been announced as of yet if there would be a second season of “The Gentlemen,” but given how things finish after all eight episodes (and without spoiling it), there is an avenue should the series be a success for the filmmakers to pick up where they’ve off - which is about as much as we can say without a spoiler tag.

When is “The Gentlemen” released on Netflix?