Dune: Prophecy: what is 2024 HBO prequel series, when is it set, what book is it based on, who is in the cast?
HBO Max will release Dune: Prophecy, a sci-fi prequel series set in the same cinematic universe as the Denis Villeneuve films, this year.
The series, which was originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood, is a six episode sci-fi drama series set thousands of years before the events of the Dune movies - it is being by Legendary Television with creator Diane Ademu-John for HBO Max. This is everything we know about the series so far:
What is Dune: Prophecy about?
The limited series will be set in the Dune universe around 10,000 years before the life of Paul Atreides and his war against the emperor. It will focus on the lives of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful all-female religious and political group.
The Bene Gesserit train themselves to gain incredible powers - they can control others with their voice, and the most powerful Bene Gesserit, the Reverend Mother, can access the memories of all those who came before her.
Dune: Prophecy will follow two sisters, Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who will establish the fabled order of the Bene Gesserit in the face of grave threats to the future of mankind.
Who is in the cast of Dune: Prophecy?
- Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea
- Sarah Lam as Hagal Truthsayer
- Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen
- Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen
- Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart
- Jodhi May as Natalya
- Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino
- Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez
- Josh Heuston as Constantine
- Chloe Lea as Lila
- Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia
- Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen
- Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline
- Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides
- Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela
- Flora Montgomery as Truthsayer Vera
- Tessa Bonham Jones as Lady Shannon
- Laura Howard as Orla Richese
- Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen
- Jihae as Kasha Jinjo
Is Dune: Prophecy based on a book?
It has not been confirmed but the show’s premise suggests that it will be based on the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune, by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert’s son) and Kevin J. Anderson.
The prequel novel is the first instalment of the Great Schools of Dune trilogy, and explores the origins of the legendary religious order the Bene Gesserit, who also feature in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films.
The two sequels to Sisterhood of Dune - Mentats of Dune (2014), and Navigators of Dune (2016), continues to chronicle the early history of the Bene Gesserit as well as other ‘schools’ including the Mentat and Suk, and the Spacing Guild.
Is there a release date for Dune: Prophecy?
An exact release date for Dune: Prophecy has not yet been confirmed, however, it is slated to be released on Max in the US in autumn 2024. A UK release date is unknown, but as Max is not yet available in the UK it is possible that the series will be released on Sky and NOW, as was the case with House of the Dragon, Succession, and The Last of Us.
