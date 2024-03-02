Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HBO Max will release Dune: Prophecy, a sci-fi prequel series set in the same cinematic universe as the Denis Villeneuve films, this year.

The series, which was originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood, is a six episode sci-fi drama series set thousands of years before the events of the Dune movies - it is being by Legendary Television with creator Diane Ademu-John for HBO Max. This is everything we know about the series so far:

Dune: Prophecy will explore the origins of the Bene Gesserit

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Dune: Prophecy about?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The limited series will be set in the Dune universe around 10,000 years before the life of Paul Atreides and his war against the emperor. It will focus on the lives of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful all-female religious and political group.

The Bene Gesserit train themselves to gain incredible powers - they can control others with their voice, and the most powerful Bene Gesserit, the Reverend Mother, can access the memories of all those who came before her.

Dune: Prophecy will follow two sisters, Valya and Tula Harkonnen, who will establish the fabled order of the Bene Gesserit in the face of grave threats to the future of mankind.

Who is in the cast of Dune: Prophecy?

Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea

Sarah Lam as Hagal Truthsayer

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Jodhi May as Natalya

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Josh Heuston as Constantine

Chloe Lea as Lila

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Flora Montgomery as Truthsayer Vera

Tessa Bonham Jones as Lady Shannon

Laura Howard as Orla Richese

Edward Davis as Harrow Harkonnen

Jihae as Kasha Jinjo

Is Dune: Prophecy based on a book?

It has not been confirmed but the show’s premise suggests that it will be based on the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune, by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert’s son) and Kevin J. Anderson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prequel novel is the first instalment of the Great Schools of Dune trilogy, and explores the origins of the legendary religious order the Bene Gesserit, who also feature in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films.

The two sequels to Sisterhood of Dune - Mentats of Dune (2014), and Navigators of Dune (2016), continues to chronicle the early history of the Bene Gesserit as well as other ‘schools’ including the Mentat and Suk, and the Spacing Guild.

Is there a release date for Dune: Prophecy?