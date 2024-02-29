What’s arriving on Netflix in March 2024 | The Gentleman, Spaceman and Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel
March on Netflix looks to be another busy one for the streaming giant, with the launch of a few “Netflix Originals” and some touchstone pop culture moments in the realms of film and television shows - including the long-awaited arrival of Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” saga.
But perhaps the biggest three titles arriving to the streaming giant next month are the brand new TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s “The Gentleman,” starring “The White Lotus” actor Theo James in the titular role, taking over from Matthew McConaughey’s character from the 2019 film.
Adam Sander’s latest project also arrives on Netflix to start the month off with, as “Spaceman” sees the actor six months into a solo space mission suddenly realise the marriage he left behind might not be there when he gets back. He starts to work out his feelings with the help of an extra-terrestrial spider who has been living within the bowels of his ship. Is it real, or is it just a part of his imagination and can it help him save his life back home?
Millie Bobby Brown’s latest Netflix original also debuts in March, as “Damsell” sees Brown as a dutiful, sheltered young noblewoman who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that his family intends to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt. Trapped in the cave of a fearsome dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.
March 1 2024
- 21 Bridges (2019)
- Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (Season 1, 2024)
- A Madea Family Funeral (2019)
- Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
- Bonnie & Clyde (1967)
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (2020)
- Dumb and Dumber (1994)
- Fear (1996)
- Furies (Season 1, 2024)
- Godzilla (2014)
- Love & Basketball (2000)
- Maamla Legal Hai (Season 1, 2024)
- My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale (Season 2, 2024)
- My Name is Loh Kiwan (2024)
- Out of Africa (1985)
- Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme (2023)
- Spaceman (2024)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 7)
- Step Brothers (2008)
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Disaster Artist (2017)
- The Gift (2015)
- The Great Debaters (2007)
- The Jamie Foxx Show (Seasons 1-5)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Think Like a Man Too (2014)
- Turbo (2013)
- Wanderlust (2012)
- Vampires (1998)
- Voyagers (2021)
- Yesterday (2019)
March 3 2024
- The Netflix Slam (Live, 2024)
March 4 2024
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 1)
- The Resident (Seasons 1-6)
March 5 2024
- Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda (2024)
- The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping (Limited Series)
March 6 2024
- Full Swing (Season 2)
- SuperSex (Season 1)
March 7 2024
- I Am Woman (2019)
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Season 1)
- The Gentlemen (Season 1)
- The Signal (Limited Series)
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 3)
March 8 2024
- Blown Away (Season 4)
- Damsel (2024)
March 9 2024
- Queen of Tears (Season 1)
March 10 2024
- Eye Love You (Season 1)
March 11 2024
- CoComelon (Season 10)
- Young Royals (Season 3)
March 12 2024
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6)
- Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez (2020)
- Steve Trevino: Simple Man (2024)
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (Limited Series)
March 13 2024
- Bandidos (Season 1)
March 14 2024
- 24 Hours with Gaspar (2024)
- Art of Love (2024)
- Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue (2024)
- Girls5Eva (Seasons 1-2)
- Girls5Eva (Season 3)
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (2024)
- Tyson’s Run (2022)
March 15 2024
- Cat and Dog (2024)
- Chicken Nugget (Season 1)
- Irish Wish (2024)
- Mister America (2019)
- Murder Mubarak (2024)
- The Guv’nor (2016)
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (Limited Series)
March 16 2024
Judge Dee’s Mystery (Season 1)
March 17 2024
- 30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
- 30 for 30: Survive and Advance
- 30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18 2024
- Love & Hip Hop: New York (Seasons 1-2)
- Vida the Vet (Season 1)
- Young Royals (Season 3)
- Young Royals Forever (2024)
March 19 2024
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (2024)
- Forever Queens (Season 2)
- Physical: 100: Season (Season 2)
March 20 2024
- Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
- There’s Something in the Barn (2023)
March 21 2024
- 3 Body Problem (Season 1)
- Andragogy (2023)
March 22 2024
- Buying Beverly Hills (Season 2)
- El paseo 7 (2023)
- On The Line (2022)
- Shirley (2024)
- The Casagrandes (2024)
March 25 2024
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 9)
- Polly Pocket (Season 5)
March 26 2024
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (2024)
- Bad Exorcist: Easter (2024)
- Rest In Peace (2024)
- Testament: The Story of Moses (Limited Series)
- The Believers (Season 1)
- The Conners (Seasons 1-5)
March 29 2024
- Heart of the Hunter (2024)
- Is It Cake? (Season 3)
- The Beautiful Game (2024)
- The Wages of Fear (2024)
- Upcoming Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show (Season 1)
- Vikings (Seasons 1-6)
March 31 2024
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004)
- Martin (Seasons 1-5)
- The Hunger Games (2012)
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)
