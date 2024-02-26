Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spaceman is Adam Sandler's new space film that will be coming to Netflix this week. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Paul Dano as the voice of space spider Hanuš along with Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

It tells the story of a lonely astronaut, played by Sandler, who six months into his solo space mission suddenly realises the marriage he left behind might not be there when he gets back. He starts to work out his feelings with the help of an extra-terrestrial spider who has been living within the bowels of his ship. Is it real, or is it just a part of his imagination and can it help him save his life back home?

What is Spaceman film about?

Here is the plot of Spaceman from Netflix: "Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realises that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late."

Spaceman trailer

Netflix has shared a trailer ahead of the film's release. In it we meet Jakub and the mysterious creature, who resembles a spider, as he battles his loneliness in the cosmos. You can watch the trailer for Spaceman here.

What is Spaceman based on?

Netflix's Spaceman film is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman in Bohemia which was written by Jaroslav Kalfař. The author was born in Prague and moved to the US when he was 15-years-old.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, he said: "Spaceman began as a short story that I wrote in my last year of college." Adding: "Originally, it was just a punch line about an American astronaut who was stranded in orbit when he received a call from his wife asking for a divorce."

Spaceman cast

Adam Sandler plays the lead role of lonely astronaut Jakub Procházka. Playing his wife Lenka is Carey Mulligan, whilst the role of space spider Hanuš is voiced by Paul Dano. Also in the cast is Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma, Jakub's commanding officer and Kunal Nayyar as Peter the technician.

What has Adam Sandler said about Spaceman?

Speaking about what it was like having to act with a CGI creature that was added in after in an interview with Polygon, Sandler explained: "I felt a little self-conscious." He continued: "In the beginning, I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to convey. And I then I just sat and tried to feel whatever I was feeling, and just live it as much as possible... just having as quiet a performance as I could."

When can I watch Spaceman on Netflix?

Spaceman premiered as part of the “Berlinale Special” programme at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. The film will enjoy its streaming debut on Netflix and will be available to watch from Friday, March 1, 2024.

