Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It only comes round every four years but February 29 is officially leap year day. Now if you are asking yourself what on earth can I do on my extra day this year well we have the answer for you. Watch the film Leap Year! Hooray, problem solved. Now time to get comfy on the sofa and grab the popcorn.

What is Leap Year about?

Leap Year follows the story of Anna Brady (Amy Adams) who decides to travel to Dublin, Ireland, to propose to her boyfriend Jeremy (Matthew Goode) on 29 February, a leap day. However, she faces several hindrances during the journey.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why do women propose on Leap year?

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many years men have traditionally proposed to their partner’s any day of the year. In 1288 Queen Queen Margaret of Scotland is said to have made it the law of the land that women could propose during leap years and that if they were refused they were owed a fine - either a kiss, or a silk gown or gloves.

Who stars in the movie Leap Year?

Amy Adams plays the main character Anna Brady in the film. She is best known for starring in the movies, Arrival and Enchanted. Matthew Goode plays Anna’s boyfriend Jeremy in the film. He is best known for his role as Henry Talbot in Downton Abbey and starring in the movie Watchmen and Imitation Game. Adam Scott and John Lithgow also star in Leap Year.

How to watch the movie Leap Year?

Leap Year is sadly not available on Netflix but it is available to watch on Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV. However as well as a subscription the film is currently only available to buy or rent on these platforms from £3.49.