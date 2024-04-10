Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a few weeks now since Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix and let’s be honest we pretty much binge watched it in one weekend. Michelle Keegan had us gripped from the very first episode when a few days after she attended the funeral of her murdered husband she sees him on the nanny cam alive. The series also stars Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley.

The author is working on a new project starring Sam Claflin called Lazarus but as it’s only just started filming we may be waiting until 2025 for the series to drop on Prime Video. Don’t worry if you can’t wait that long. We have the entire list of Harlan Coben series you can watch.

Fool Me Once was adapted from the book of the same name, by bestselling author Harlan Coben and Fans of the show will be happy to hear that the author has seven more books that have been turned into TV mini-series that are available to watch on Netflix now. Here is the list of all eight Harlan Coben series and what they are about according to the IMBD synopsis. All eight Harlan Coben TV mini-series are available to watch on Netflix now.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Joanna Lumley, Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage attend the "Fool Me Once" photocall at Soho Hotel on December 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

8 Harlan Coben books adapted to TV Mini-series on Netflix

Safe (2018) 8 episodes

After his teenage daughter goes missing, a widowed surgeon begins uncovering dark secrets of the people closest to him. Stars Michael C. Hall, Amy James-Kelly and Amanda Abbington.

The Stranger (2020) 8 episodes

The secrets and lies of suburban families are made public by the appearance of a stranger. Stars Richard Armitage, Dervla Kirwan and Hannah John-Kamen.

The Woods (2020) 6 episodes

In Warsaw, a prosecutor's hopes rise after a body is found and linked to his sister's disappearance 25 years earlier. Stars Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowsk and Hubert Milkowski.

The Innocent (2021) 8 episodes

An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare. Stars Mario Casas Xavi Sáez Santi Pons.

Gone For Good (2021) 5 episodes

Guillaume thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die. Ten years later, Judith, whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother's funeral. Stars Finnegan Oldfield and Nicolas Duvauchelle

Stay Close (2021) 8 episodes

The lives of a photojournalist, a soccer mom and a homicide detective are disturbed by a terrible event from the past. Starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish.

Hold Tight (2022) 6 episodes

When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies. Stars Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota.

Fool Me Once (2023) 8 episodes

Widowed mum Maya is disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her toddler's nanny cam. Stars Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar.