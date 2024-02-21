Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Netflix series Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan was a huge success and had us all hooked from the start. But if you’ve been left wanting more from the author Harlan Coben, well the good news is you are in for a treat. We take a look at his next project, a psychological thriller, Lazarus.

Filming for the TV mini series that will be on Prime Video began in Manchester recently. New York Times best-selling author Coben has written several novels that have then been adapted for TV; however his new series Lazarus (working title) is reportedly based on an original story and co-written with Bafta-winner Danny Brocklehurst.

The story follows a man who returns home after his father’s suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.

Who will be starring in Lazarus?

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six) will play Laz in the upcoming TV series along with Bill Nighy (Love Actually) who will star as the late father Dr L. Alexandra Roach (Anna Kerenina) takes on the role as Laz's sister Jenna Lazarus.

When will Lazarus be available to watch?

Unfortunately there is no official release date yet but as filming has just begun we should expect it later this year or early 2025. The good news is there are plenty of Harlan Coben series to watch and fill the void.

Fool Me Once is available to watch on Netflix now as well as: Stay Close, Safe, The Stranger, The Woods and Gone for Good.