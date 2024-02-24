Telling news your way
(L-R) Luke Thompson, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Shonda Rhimes, Jess Brownell, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Martins Imhangbe attend the Season 3 screening of "Bridgerton" at Claridge's Hotel on February 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Bridgerton S3 | The most successful Bridgerton cast member based on box office, including Nicola Coughlan

Who has been the most successful at the box office when it comes to the stars of “Bridgerton” Season 3, arriving on Netflix soon?

By Benjamin Jackson
4 minutes ago

“Bridgerton” fans have saved the date - the third series of the smash-hit Netflix series returns in two parts this year. Much like “The Crown” itself back in 2023, eight episodes of the latest series starring Nicola Coughlan and the voice of Julie Andrews, will be split into two halves - with Part One arriving on May 16 2024 and Part 2 arriving a month later on June 13 2024.

The series, based on the books by Julia Quinn, is set in the Regency era in London and revolves around the esteemed Bridgerton family and their romantic entanglements, as well as the gossip and scandals that permeate high society. The show has been a popular addition to Netflix since its arrival on Christmas Day 2020, and the one-time considered “Netflix’s Downton Abbey” has earned a loyal following, both with audiences and critics alike.

But outside of the “Bridgerton” world, who have been the most successful in their endeavours outside of the Netflix series? NationalWorld TV delves into global box office numbers for some of the core cast members of “Bridgerton” season 3 to find out if their success is simply on the streaming service or beyond.

Julie Andrews, beloved for her iconic roles, reached new heights in the world of animation with "Despicable Me" (2010), where her voice brought warmth and humor to the character of Gru's mother. She later made a splash in the superhero realm with "Aquaman" (2018), contributing to the film's epic success as it swam to a staggering $1.15 billion globally. (Getty)

1. Julie Andrews - $7.32 billion

Julie Andrews, beloved for her iconic roles, reached new heights in the world of animation with "Despicable Me" (2010), where her voice brought warmth and humor to the character of Gru's mother. She later made a splash in the superhero realm with "Aquaman" (2018), contributing to the film's epic success as it swam to a staggering $1.15 billion globally. (Getty)

Nicola Coughlan shone brightly in the powerful biopic "Harriet" (2019), where she portrayed the courageous and determined abolitionist, Harriet Tubman. Her involvement in this critically acclaimed film added to its $43.4 million global box office success.(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

2. Nicola Coughlan - $1.46 billion

Nicola Coughlan shone brightly in the powerful biopic "Harriet" (2019), where she portrayed the courageous and determined abolitionist, Harriet Tubman. Her involvement in this critically acclaimed film added to its $43.4 million global box office success.(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Lorraine Ashbourne made waves in the fantasy realm as she journeyed through Middle-earth in "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012), contributing to the film's magical atmosphere and $1.02 billion global box office success. Additionally, her portrayal of Madame Thénardier in the musical epic "Les Misérables" (2012) added emotional depth to the story (Getty)

3. Lorraine Ashbourne - $624 million

Lorraine Ashbourne made waves in the fantasy realm as she journeyed through Middle-earth in "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012), contributing to the film's magical atmosphere and $1.02 billion global box office success. Additionally, her portrayal of Madame Thénardier in the musical epic "Les Misérables" (2012) added emotional depth to the story (Getty)

Ben Miller showcased his comedic talents in the spy comedy "Johnny English Reborn" (2011), where he portrayed the slightly more competent agent, Angus Bough, alongside Rowan Atkinson. Additionally, his involvement in the family film "Paddington 2" (2017) added to its charm and $624 million global box office success.(Credit: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Ben Miller - $624 million

Ben Miller showcased his comedic talents in the spy comedy "Johnny English Reborn" (2011), where he portrayed the slightly more competent agent, Angus Bough, alongside Rowan Atkinson. Additionally, his involvement in the family film "Paddington 2" (2017) added to its charm and $624 million global box office success.(Credit: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

