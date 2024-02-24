“Bridgerton” fans have saved the date - the third series of the smash-hit Netflix series returns in two parts this year. Much like “The Crown” itself back in 2023, eight episodes of the latest series starring Nicola Coughlan and the voice of Julie Andrews, will be split into two halves - with Part One arriving on May 16 2024 and Part 2 arriving a month later on June 13 2024.

The series, based on the books by Julia Quinn, is set in the Regency era in London and revolves around the esteemed Bridgerton family and their romantic entanglements, as well as the gossip and scandals that permeate high society. The show has been a popular addition to Netflix since its arrival on Christmas Day 2020, and the one-time considered “Netflix’s Downton Abbey” has earned a loyal following, both with audiences and critics alike.

But outside of the “Bridgerton” world, who have been the most successful in their endeavours outside of the Netflix series? NationalWorld TV delves into global box office numbers for some of the core cast members of “Bridgerton” season 3 to find out if their success is simply on the streaming service or beyond.

1 . Julie Andrews - $7.32 billion Julie Andrews, beloved for her iconic roles, reached new heights in the world of animation with "Despicable Me" (2010), where her voice brought warmth and humor to the character of Gru's mother. She later made a splash in the superhero realm with "Aquaman" (2018), contributing to the film's epic success as it swam to a staggering $1.15 billion globally. (Getty)

2 . Nicola Coughlan - $1.46 billion Nicola Coughlan shone brightly in the powerful biopic "Harriet" (2019), where she portrayed the courageous and determined abolitionist, Harriet Tubman. Her involvement in this critically acclaimed film added to its $43.4 million global box office success.(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

3 . Lorraine Ashbourne - $624 million Lorraine Ashbourne made waves in the fantasy realm as she journeyed through Middle-earth in "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012), contributing to the film's magical atmosphere and $1.02 billion global box office success. Additionally, her portrayal of Madame Thénardier in the musical epic "Les Misérables" (2012) added emotional depth to the story (Getty)