Bridgerton fans, get your calendars or diaries out and save the date. Netflix has announced that season three of the popular period drama is set to be released in two parts, with eight episodes in total split across two dates - similar to the last season of “The Crown”

Netflix recently offered a brand new trailer, and the following information regarding what’s in store for season three: and the following information regarding what’s in store for season three: “At the centre of the ballroom will be a wallflower (and secret scandal sheet writer) Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush, world traveller Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).”

“Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters”

“That means this spring will officially be filled with #Polin, as fans have nicknamed the duo — and you’re about to see Penelope and Colin in a whole new way when they step into the spotlight.”

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie return once again to lead the ensemble cast, accompanied by a host of returning series regulars such as Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, and others. Joining the familiar faces are three new ones who have been promised to weave their own tales into the romantic narrative; Daniel Francis, James Phoon, and Sam Phillips.

When is “Bridgerton” Season 3 released on Netflix?

“Bridgerton” Season 3 Part One is released on Netflix on May 16 2024, with the second half released on June 3 2024.

Episode Guide

Part One:

Episode 1: “Out of the Shadows”

Episode 2: “How Bright the Moon”

Episode 3: “Forces of Nature”

Episode 4: “Old Friends”

Part 2: