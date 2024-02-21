Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice week four sees the remaining candidates head to the Channel Island of Jersey for the much loved discount buying task.

Teams Nexus and Supream, which had been mixed up last week will search across the island for nine items, and get them for as little as possible. In a teaser for the episode Alan Sugar said: “Jersey may be a small Island, but it adds an impressive £14 billion to the UK economy every year.”

With an island treasure hunt in the offing both teams will be up against the clock, regional geography, and a complete lack of local knowledge as they hope to make it through to week five.

What is The Apprentice week 4 task?

Week four’s discount buying task is a firm favourite that has been a part of the show since the very first series. This time the task will take place in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands.

The candidates must travel across the 45 square mile island to hunt for nine items that are synonymous with the area, from shackles to surfboards. The team that secures the most items at the lowest prices wins.

In the losing team, three candidates will be brought back into the boardroom to face Lord Sugar, and at least one of them will be fired.

Who is favourite to be fired on The Apprentice this week?

For the first time this year a female candidate is the favourite to be fired - after three men, Oliver Medforth, Paul Bowen, and Asif Munaf were fired on the bounce.

Pharmacist and business owner Amina Khan - who was brought back to the boardroom last week when Asif was fired - is favourite to be given the boot this week, with odds of 2/1 (33.3%). She is followed by Noor Bouziane on 3/1 (25%), Steve Darken 4/1 (20%), Virdi Singh Mazaria 5/1 (16.7%), Foluso Falade 6/1 (14.3%), Onyeka Nweze 8/1 (11.1%), who was also in the boardroom last Thursday.

When is The Apprentice next on TV?