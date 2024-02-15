Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice returns tonight with the the third episode of series 18 as Alan Sugar continues his hunt for his next business partner. The 16 remaining candidates will duke it out in a new task, hoping to impress Alan Sugar and make it through to the next week.

Each week the candidates take on a challenge designed to test their business savvy, leadership skills, and teamworking abilities, as Lord Sugar’s aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell watch over them and report back on their performance.

Tonight will see the third elimination of the series as one member of the losing team will be fired.

What is the challenge on The Apprentice tonight?

This week, the remaining 16 candidates will immerse themselves in the growing market for escape rooms but with a new twist. Each team will be challenged with creating a game concept for a virtual escape room game.

They will then need to pitch their games to industry experts who will feed back to Alan Sugar. One team plans a medieval themed escape whilst the other goes for a logic based game.

The episode synopsis states: “Boring branding and confusing concepts lead to one candidate being fired.”

Following the task, the losing team’s project manager must choose two others from their team to send back into the boardroom with them, and at least one of the three will be fired by Alan Sugar.

Who has left The Apprentice so far?

The boys’ team have lost the first two tasks in a row, with Oliver Medforth becoming the first casualty of the boardroom in week one. In the second week Paul Bowen failed to impress on a cheesecake making task and was sent packing.

16 candidates remain in the series - all nine of the women, and the seven surviving men. Asif Munaf and Virdi Singh Mazaria are current joint favourites to be fired this week, with odds of 5/1 each, according to safebettingsites.com.

What time is The Apprentice on TV?