The Apprentice returns tonight with season 18 as Alan Sugar starts a new hunt for his next business partner. 18 contestants will battle it out for the chance to secure a £250,000 investment in their business plan and work with Sugar as they put the cash injection to use.

Each week the contestants will take on a challenge designed to test their business acumen, leadership and teamworking skills, and common sense, as they work in two groups under the watchful eyes of Sugar’s aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell.

Only one candidate can follow in the footsteps of 2023 winner Marnie Swindells, who set up a specialist boxing gym in London after her success on the show. Tonight sees the first elimination as one member of the losing team will be fired.

The first episode of The Apprentice 2024 sees the candidates organise corporate away days in the Scottish Highlands

What is the challenge on The Apprentice tonight?

For the season 18 opener, the 18 contestants will be tasked with hosting a corporate away day in the Scottish Highlands.

The BBC synopsis reads: “There’s chaos in the kitchen and tours that don't run to schedule. Back in the boardroom, for one candidate, it’s the end of the road.”

In the first episode of the series, the candidates are always split into two teams of nine men and nine women. Each team will select a project manager (PM) for the task, and the PM of the losing team will be automatically up for elimination.

The boys team works out the catering for their corporate away day

The losing PM will also pick two people from their team they think were most responsible for losing the task, and Lord Sugar will grill the three of them before firing the first contestant of the season.

Where is The Apprentice 2024 filmed?

The first challenge of 2024 was filmed in the Scottish Highlands, whilst locations for other challenges in series 18 include Jersey in the Channel Islands for a discount buying task, and Budapest, Hungary for a tourism challenge.

The boardroom scenes are filmed on a special set at Black Island Studios in central London, whilst the house where the candidates stay during the series is a £17.5 million mansion in Hampstead, north London.

What time is The Apprentice on TV?