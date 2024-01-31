Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Apprentice contestant Raj Chohan joins the latest batch of hopefuls to win the opportunity to become Alan Sugar’s business partner in season 18.

Lord Sugar returns for the new series, joined by aides Karen Brady and previous series winner Tim Campbell as they put the contestants to the test over a series of challenges designed to test their business acumen and leadership skills.

Raj thinks that she has what it takes to become Lord Sugar’s business partner, and hopes to secure his £250,000 investment in her business, and has grand plans to become a multi-millionaire - but who is she and what experience does she have? This is everything we know about Raj Chohan:

Who is Raj Chohan?

Raj is one of 18 contestants hoping to secure a £250,000 investment from Alan Sugar in her business plan on the latest season of The Apprentice which airs this week. She is a successful businesswoman and mortgage broker, property developer and serviced accommodation provider from Leamington Spa in the West Midlands.

Speaking about her abilities which she thinks will help her in the BBC competition, she said: “I have business acumen and drive to succeed with all the attributes to scale up this business. I have life experience and maturity and I'm considerate yet very determined to reach my goals.”

Raj says that her most recent success in business was being awarded Mortgage Broker of the Year last year, as well as winning the Silver Award for Best Businesswoman in Finance.

She has big plans for her business in the future and plans to be a multi-millionaire by her 50th birthday, and added “I want to be the UK’s leading lady within the bridging world of finance.”

What is Raj Chohan’s business plan?

The contestants’ business plans will not be revealed until later on in the series, however, we do know that Raj plans to use Lord Sugar’s investment to grow her existing business. She said: “My business is already working with the opportunity to take advantage of a more profitable way to make an income.”

If Raj makes it to the final five, her business plan will be grilled by four senior business people in the penultimate episode of the series.

