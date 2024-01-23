Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's not long now until The Apprentice is back with a new batch of candidates ready to impress Lord Alan Sugar and be crowned his next business partner.

With 18 new contestants getting ready to enter the boardroom, you’re probably wondering who they are, and which of them are going to be bringing the drama.

They will be working hard to make an impression on Baroness Brady and former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell who stepped in to fill in for Claude Littner last year following his accident in 2021 which left him with serious injuries.

Here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice candidates for Series 18.

The Apprentice 2024: Meet the contestants

Here are the 18 candidates battling to be named Lord Sugar's next apprentice.

Amina Khan

Pharmacist and business owner, Ilford

Amina Khan (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Amina Khan runs a successful skincare and supplements business that made a £2 million turnover within three years.

She said: "I’ve already made over £2 million in my three years of business with very healthy profits. I have no fancy team or office and I started from absolute zero. On my own, I’ve built the foundations for a very successful business and joining forces with Lord Sugar means we would dominate the market overnight. I am also one of the hardest working women I know. There is no-one else like me. My drive and determination are unmatched."

Dr Asif Munaf

Wellness brand owner, Sheffield

Dr. Asif Munaf (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

The Wellness brand owner launched his business whilst working 12-hour shifts as a doctor during the pandemic. He said: "With my range of vitamins and supplements, I would make sure Lord Sugar is fit, sharp and firing for at least another 20 series!"

Flo Edwards

Recruitment consultant, London

Flo Edwards (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Flo shared that she has "a great business", with "equality, diversity and inclusion" at its core. She added: "With Lord Sugar's experience with scaling recruitment businesses we can expedite this positive impact (alongside profits!)"

Foluso Falade

Project manager, Manchester

Foluso Falade (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Faluso revealed that her passion for business came from her mother who owned a shop in Manchester. She said: "I’ve always been inspired by her perseverance, and passion to keep growing and she’s inspired me to take a leap of faith and believe in myself."

Jack Davies

Recruitment director, Bristol

Jack Davies (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

After achieving five promotions in seven years, Jack said: "I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment due to my work ethic and drive to succeed, which I’m ready to prove with this business venture."

Maura Rath

Yoga company owner, Wexford

Maura Rath (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire

The yoga teacher from Ireland believes her business is the best bet for Lord Sugar. She said: "The success of my business is measured by the joy and health it brings people."

Noor Bouziane

Jewellery company owner, Liverpool

Noor Bouziane (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Noor started her business when she was just 20 years old. She said: "My business is worthy of the investment because I will be able to generate a lot of money for Lord Sugar compared to other candidates. My brand is something new and it offers the best accessories around."

Oliver Medforth

Sales executive, Yorkshire

Oliver Medforth (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

The sales executive and self-described "selling machine", believes he is the best bet for the sales task. He said: "I really hope there is a selling task because this is where I will dominate and prove to Lord Sugar, I am a selling machine. I work the markets selling gin and tonic and there aren’t many customers that leave without buying."

Onyeka Nweze

Chartered company secretary, London

Onyeka Nweze (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Onyeka hopes she can bag Lord Sugar's first ever tech investment. She said: "If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me," adding: "He's never invested in a tech business, now is the time."

Paul Bowen

Pie company director, Lancashire

Paul Bowen (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

The first of two pie company experts joining The Apprentice 2024, Paul has some big name clients including Manchester City Football Club.

He said: "I’m seeking investment of Lord Sugar’s time and knowledge. I have great ideas and great business acumen, along with a work hard attitude. My organisation and planning is my weakness. But with Lord Sugar’s strategy and my passion and ideas, I could make him Lord of the Pies."

Dr Paul Midha

Dental group owner, Leeds

Dr Paul Midha (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Paul started his dental practice using all his resources, after 15 months its valuation "soared to an astounding £900,000". He said: "I am enthusiastic about learning from one of the UK's most successful businessmen."

Phil Turner

Pie company owner, Bognor Regis

Phil also owns a pie company!

After buying his parents' pie bakery which dates back to the 1930s, Phil was able to build it into a "seven-figure profitable business".

He said: "I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I already have a track record of successfully building and scaling a business. I have learnt how to run a business the hard way, and now I feel like it’s time to take my business to the next level."

Rachel Woolford

Boutique fitness studio owner, Leeds

Rachel Woolford (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Rachel opened up her fitness studio during the Covid pandemic, yet still was able to develop a successful business. When asked why she deserves to be the next Apprentice, she said: "Anyone in business must work hard, but I work harder!"

Raj Chohan

Mortgage broker, Leamington Spa

Raj Chohan (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Raj won Mortgage Broker of the year in September 2023 and is the Silver Award Winner of Best Businesswoman in Finance.

She said: "Working with me, I am receptive to change and take feedback well. I value experience and professional advice. I want to be the UK’s leading lady within the bridging world of finance."

Sam Saadet

Pre and post natal fitness coach, Essex

Sam Saddet (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Sam, a young mum of two, decided to launch her business to help other mums just like her. She said: "I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know! This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too – it's a win-win."

Steve Darken

Management consultant, London

Steve Darken (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

The "dedicated business and tech leader" believes that Lord Sugar would be the lucky one if he picks him as his next apprentice. Steve said: "If I get the investment, the real winner in the show would be Lord Sugar! My CV speaks for itself."

Tre Lowe

Music and wellness entrepreneur, London

Apprentice 2024 contestant Tre Lowe (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

Tre was a garage star in the early noughties, with his band, Architechs achieving success with their hit, "Body Groove". He gave up being a DJ after developing "severe tinnitus", and has gone to develop a personal training and wellbeing business brand.

Virdi Singh Mazaria

Music producer, Leicester

Virdi Singh Mazaria (Photo: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/PA Wire)

The DJ used to work as an auditor before quitting his job a month before the Covid pandemic to pursue music full-time. He said: "At the time, it was my biggest business fail however, what I learnt was, when everything fails, how to improvise and get myself back up. Which is what I did."

