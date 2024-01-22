Netflix is reportedly hoping for the rights to broadcast The Great British Bake Off as Channel 4 looks to make savings

The Great British Bake Off has been on Channel 4 since it was bought from the BBC in 2016 and now it seems the channel may have to sell it on to rival streaming platform Netflix in a bid to save money. The broadcaster previously axed several shows including; Steph’s Packed Lunch, The Big Narstie show and now there have been claims that GBBO is next on the chopping board.

There have also been claims that Channel 4 are also planning on cutting 200 jobs following a huge downturn in advertisements. According to The Sun an insider said: “Bosses have a dilemma — break the bank to keep Bake Off, or lose it to a rival. It’s no secret that Channel 4 is facing cash problems so do they really have the money to secure another deal?”

“They’ve been making cutbacks and this could well be to fund a new deal. But if they can’t match the pay demands, there’s not much they can do, and that opens the door for rivals like ITV and Netflix to swoop in. The fact is, this year is crunch time for the future of the Bake Off.”

Channel 4 The Great British Bake Off could be the latest show to be axed and heading to Netflix. Picture: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

The Great British Bake first launched on BBC Two in 2010, and following the show's popularity with viewers, moved over to BBC One after four seasons. The series was originally presented by comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, alongside judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood.

After moving to Channel 4 in 2016 the presenters and judges have had quite the change around with current hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood - the only original member of the team still remaining.