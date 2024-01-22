This Morning: Everything you need to know about Sian Welby as fans react to her hosting with Dermot O’Leary
Fans react to Sian Welby presenting This Morning show alongside Dermot O'Leary
ITV’s This Morning recently announced that radio host and presenter Sian Welby would be joining the presenter line-up following Holly Willoughby’s exit in October. Sian Welby, 37, is best known for her role as Capital Breakfast host alongside Roman Kemp and Chris Stark.
This Morning star Alison Hammond recently took a step back from hosting the show over Christmas to star in the Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime in her home city of Birmingham. Alison shared on her social media that the show is now in it's last week so hopefully she will be back on the This Morning sofa very soon.
Sian Welby is presenting Monday’s (January 22) This Morning show alongside Dermot O’Leary. It seems so far Sian Welby has had mixed reactions from fans with some even saying all is forgiven and asking to bring back Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.
Fans of the daytime show took to social media platform X to share their thoughts on the new presenter. One person wrote: “Sian is just like a Kate Lawler replacement which isn’t a good thing, she’s nice enough but seems out of her depth, being paired with Dermot doesn’t help.”
Another person commented: “She’s really good!! I like Sian as a presenter. She is GREAT!” A third didn’t seem to be impressed with her hosting skills and wrote: “This woman is speaking over people… and not letting Dermot ask anything, where is the training???”
Sian Welby will be presenting This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary all this week. Before she landed the role on the daytime series Sian previously presented radio show’s on Heart FM and featured on CBBC series Saturday MashUp.
In August the 36-year-old revealed she got engaged to radio producer Jake Beckett. The couple usually keep their relationship out of the spotlight however, she did announce the happy news on her Instagram account.
Sian shared a snap of the couple and sparkling diamond ring alongside the caption: “On Tuesday I thought we were just going on a boat trip!! Genuinely didn’t see this coming. For once I am totally speechless. I didn’t think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything”, she added “ Love you Jakey.”
