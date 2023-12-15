Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are reportedly set to be announced as the new permanent presenters of ITV’s This Morning

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are set to be the new presenters of ITV's This Morning, but I think bosses have made the wrong decision. Photographs by Getty

The permanent new presenters of ITV’s Morning are set to be Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. Although the pair have both presented the show, they have not appeared on the sofa together. However, that doesn’t seem to have deterred ITV bosses from signing them up.

Why I hear you ask? Well, a source told The Sun that “Cat really impressed when she came in, and Ben is a consummate professional and hugely popular with the housewife demographic. He’s an extremely safe pair of hands, has real gravitas and doesn’t have a whiff of scandal around him - he’s purer than pure. Cat is the number one target to replace Holly, but negotiations are ongoing.”

Mmm, whilst I don’t disagree that Ben Shephard might very well ‘be an extremely safe pair of hands,’ whilst I have nothing against him, I am not sure I agree that he has ‘real gravitas,’ and as for not having a ‘whiff of scandal around him’ an obvious dig against Phillip Schofield, dare I say it, doesn’t that simply make him as dull as dull can be?

Now, you may say ‘safe' and 'bland' is exactly what This Morning needs, but I would totally disagree with you. I have written several times before how I feel the format of the show is tired and either needs to be dramatically changed or the programme needs to end and be replaced with something new and innovative.

As for Cat Deeley replacing Holly Willoughby alongside Ben Shephard as the new permanent host of This Morning, again I have nothing against Cat as I of course remember her as the presenter of the ITV show SMTV Live with Ant & Dec. However, I think again ITV bosses have gone for a ‘safe’ choice and unfortunately ‘safe’ doesn’t mean that she will attract more viewers. On the contrary, I think Cat and Ben will cause This Morning not only to stagnate even more, but the viewing figures will decline.