Is Emma Willis set to be the new permanent replacement for Holly Willoughby on This Morning?
Emma Willis presented This Morning alongside Rylan Clark and judging by the reaction of the viewers, she could be set to be a permanent replacement for Holly Willoughby
After Holly Willoughby left This Morning, there doesn’t appear to be one TV personality that hasn’t been mooted as a possible replacement for her. Although some may argue that this is an exaggeration, let me remind you of some of the names that have been suggested, Storm Huntley, Abbey Clancy, Rochelle Humes, Hannah Waddingham, Davina McCall, and even Sarah Ferguson, the list goes on… The latest name to be suggested is Emma Willis who presented This Morning today (December 4).
Emma Willis presented the show alongside Rylan Clark and recollected how it has been five years since she was last on This Morning. One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter that “This is the PERFECT COUPLE” whilst another said that “They look so comfortable and have natural charisma, nothing forced, totally puts the viewers at ease and they are obviously friends so it's not staged. Well done @EmmaWillis and @Rylan”. One other X user said: “Make Emma a permanent fixture, she’s amazing!!!”
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well as hosting This Morning together in the past, Emma Willis used to host Big Brother on Channel 5 whilst Rylan fronted sister show Bit On The Side. “We can’t get out of each other’s pockets can we?” Rylan said. Refferring to the last time she presented the morning show, Emma said: “Five years, it's been. I was thinking about it the other day that it has been five years since I last did it.”
According to reports, Holly Willoughby has currently paused her details with Marks & Spencer after she continues to fear for her safety after an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her. The Daily Mail reported: “The star, who has fronted collections for the high-street chain since 2018, told bosses that she needs to take time out from the contract while she comes to terms with her terror over the case, which prompted an end to her stint as the host of This Morning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.