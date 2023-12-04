Emma Willis presented This Morning alongside Rylan Clark and judging by the reaction of the viewers, she could be set to be a permanent replacement for Holly Willoughby

Could Emma Willis take over permanently from Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Photographs by Getty

Emma Willis presented the show alongside Rylan Clark and recollected how it has been five years since she was last on This Morning. One viewer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter that “This is the PERFECT COUPLE” whilst another said that “They look so comfortable and have natural charisma, nothing forced, totally puts the viewers at ease and they are obviously friends so it's not staged. Well done @EmmaWillis and @Rylan”. One other X user said: “Make Emma a permanent fixture, she’s amazing!!!”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as hosting This Morning together in the past, Emma Willis used to host Big Brother on Channel 5 whilst Rylan fronted sister show Bit On The Side. “We can’t get out of each other’s pockets can we?” Rylan said. Refferring to the last time she presented the morning show, Emma said: “Five years, it's been. I was thinking about it the other day that it has been five years since I last did it.”