Sarah Ferguson should not replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Photograph by Getty

When I heard that Sarah Ferguson was joining Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as a co-host on This Morning, I can’t pretend I was overly excited. If I am being completely honest, I was both unimpressed and completely underwhelmed.

I have previously written that I feel the format of This Morning is both outdated and tiresome and feel that this programme should be replaced, and I stand by this. If the programme does continue to survive in its current format, I wholeheartedly believe that Sarah Ferguson should not replace Holly Willoughby.

I haven’t watched This Morning for many years, but decided to review Sarah Ferguson’s performance on the ITV show this morning. It is clear that the producers were intent on getting their ‘money’s worth’ when it came to Sarah Ferguson.

In the opening credits to the show, Sarah Ferguson revealed that “I am Sarah, the Duchess of York,” she said in a vibrant green top. “I have appeared on this programme many times,” she continued. “And as an enormous fan of the show, I have always enjoyed myself here. Today though, I am joining the family as co-host, brackets fluff alongside Alison and Dermot.” Yes she really said “brackets fluff.”

This Morning’s producers obviously felt that it was a real coup to secure Sarah Ferguson as a co-presenter. Not only did she introduce the show, but in case we forgot it, her name was shown again on screen to highlight what was coming up. She then stood in between Dermot and Alison, with both of them fawning over her, I personally find it rather nauseating. “It’s your show, I’m the fluff,” she told them both.

Sarah, I have only watched minutes of the show and this is the second time you have mentioned that you are the ‘fluff.’ is this meant to be a joke?!!” Clearly from your perspective, it isn’t. Have I woken up and been transported to the 1950s? Please don’t demean yourself and women in general by calling yourself ‘fluff,’ it is not amusing and simply not acceptable in 2023 (not that it ever was!).

If I thought Sarah Ferguson calling herself ‘fluff’ was bad, it gets worse. As the chef Marcus Bean is introduced, Sarah interjects with “ooh you’re good looking.” Oh dear, oh dear, Sarah, this is getting embarrassing… Sarah then joined Alison, Dermont and Giles Brandreth to talk through today’s ‘top stories.’

It didn’t take long for Sarah to start talking about royalty and her love for the late Queen Elizabeth 11. Yes, Sarah, I know how fond you were of Queen Elizabeth 11, but I don’t think This Morning is the place to share your memories of her. Thankfully for us, she stopped short of telling the viewers what the difference was between ‘manners for her children at home and ‘manners for her children in front of the Queen.’

It was at this point in the show that I had to stop watching as I felt I had seen enough. I then had a look on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to see how the general public had reacted to Sarah Ferguson on This Morning.

One user said “Watching #thismorning poor Dermot O’Leary looks so awkward on the sofa working alongside #sarahferguson I guess they couldn’t find anybody else,” whilst another said “#This Morning #Sarah Ferguson this is awkward and embarrassing. Maybe rethink the presenters again #jobsfortheboys. I did read one positive comment that said “@thismorning it’s nice to see Sarah Ferguson on the programme. #sarahferguson” but this person did seem to be in the minority.

