Sarah Ferguson opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis as a guest panellist on Loose Women

Sarah Ferguson has appeared on ITV's Loose Women to launch a breast cancer awareness campaign. The Duchess of York appeared on the show as a guest panellist and opened up about her own journey with breast cancer.

She appealed to viewers to attend screenings, joining forces with the Loose Women panel alongside Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards to promote their "Don't Skip Your Screening" campaign.

Speaking about her diagnosis on TV for the first time, she emphasised the importance of attending screenings, explaining to viewers: "I almost missed the screening appointment that saved my life".

Here's everything you need to know about the "Don't Skip Your Screening" campaign and what Sarah Ferguson said about her journey with breast cancer on Loose Women.

What did Sarah Ferguson say on Loose Women about her breast cancer diagnosis?

In June 2023, the Duchess of York revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone a mastectomy. She spoke openly about her diagnosis journey and what it looked like, telling panel members that she had her mastectomy "very quickly" after her diagnosis.

The Duchess explained: "I think they were worried about it, so it was very, very quick. The nursing, all the surgeons - they were just incredible."

She urged viewers to go for routine scans, telling them: "Please, please, please go get get your screening. Please." She continued that doctors "were a bit worried about something" before she got her diagnosis, adding she was "incredibly lucky."

The Duchess continued: "When I was coming on today, I simply don't care if anyone likes it or not. If there's one person who's going to have a fabulous life and see their grandchildren, because of us speaking about it, then good."

Fellow panellist Coleen Nolan commended her for sharing her story. Nolan said: "This is why you're being so open about all of this. You want to save people's lives, it's so important this screening, that they go. Yes, it's very scary, but look at you now; sitting here positive, you've come through amazingly, you look amazing. If that saves one person's life, it's worth it."