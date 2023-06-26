A spokesperson confirmed that the illness was caught at an early stage after a routine mammogram

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, her royal representative confirmed on Sunday (25 June).

It is understood that the 63-year-old is recovering from surgery performed at the King Edward VIII's Hospital in London, a facility that has treated members of the Royal Family for many decades.

The news was confirmed in a statement by Ferguson's spokesperson, which says: "Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully.

“The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family.

Sarah Ferguson is recovering from breast cancer treatment, a royal spokesperson has confirmed - Credit: Getty

It continues: “The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

The duchess has returned to Windsor Castle following the breast cancer treatment and is understood to have recorded an episode of her Tea Talk podcast to talk about her experience. It will air on Monday, 26 June 2023.

What is breast cancer and symptoms to look out for

Breast cancer affects one in seven women - Credit: Adobe

According to the NHS, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK and affects one in seven women, typically diagnosed in those over the age of 50 but younger can be affected. If caught at an early stage, there is a good chance of recovery.

Breast cancer has many symptoms to keep an eye out for, but usually the most noticeable is a lump or area of thickened breast tissue. Most lumps are benign or not cancerous, but it is always a good decision. to have them checked by medical professionals.

It is advised that you should see your GP if you notice any of the following symptoms:

Change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

Discharge from either of your nipples - which may contain blood

A lump or swelling in either one of your armpits

Dimpling on the skin of your breasts

A rash on or around your nipple

Change in the appearance of your nipple - this can include becoming sunken into your breast