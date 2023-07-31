The pair will be stepping down from the ITV daytime show over the summer holidays

This Morning fans will start their day with another new presenter line-up after Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary revealed they are taking a break from the ITV daytime show.

The popular programme has experienced an unsettling few months after former host Phillip Schofield resigned in May amid rumours of an affair with a younger male colleague. Since then, viewers have seen new presenters including Big Brother star Josie Gibson fill in the gap.

This latest absence comes as ITV daytime TV sees a major shake-up in its schedule thanks to the Women’s World Cup which is taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Due to the difference in time zones, shows including This Morning, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine have lost out on their slots to World Cup coverage.

Other popular morning presenters have also been missing from our screens, with Lorraine Kelly and Susanna Reid both revealing they are taking extended summer breaks. So, why are Alison Hammon and Dermot O’Leary not on This Morning and who are their replacements? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary not on This Morning?

The presenters revealed during their show on Friday (28 July) that they would be taking a break from This Morning for the summer holidays. The pair shared the news whilst they were discussing a segment about a fry-up.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are taking a break from presenting This Morning (Photo: Lia Toby / Stringer, Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/ Staff, Getty Images)

Reported by Her, Hammond said to O’Leary: “I did all this just for you Dermot O’Leary because it’s our last day together, isn’t it, then we’ve got our summer off. I’m excited!” To which O’Leary replied: “Our summer break! Thank you, this is like a dream show for me!”

Who is presenting This Morning?

Following the news that the pair would be stepping down from This Morning for the summer, it was revealed that Big Brother star Josie Gibson and Irish broadcaster Craig Doyle would be filling in.

The Mirror has reported that following the announcement ITV aired a promotional video of the new presenters, with a voiceover which said: “We get to spend our summer horsing around with Josie and Craig. Joined by absolutely cracking guests, delicious food and a lot of laughs along the way. Josie and Craig, next week on This Morning.”

This Morning announced the news on social media on Monday (31 July) morning by sharing a video montage of the two presenters alongside the caption “They’re back! Join Josie and Craig, this week on #ThisMorning!”.

The caption has hinted that the pair will be back on this week, so does that mean viewers have another new pair of presenters to look forward to? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Will Holly Willoughby return to This Morning?

