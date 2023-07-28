Lorraine Kelly has been noticeably absent from her ITV morning show this week

Lorraine Kelly was absent from her ITV morning show this week after she revealed to fans that her mother had been admitted to hospital. The 63-year-old shared an update on social media, sharing the news and praising the “fabulous” NHS workers.

The absence comes as ITV daytime TV sees a major shake-up in its schedule for the Women’s World Cup which is taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Due to the difference in time zones, shows like Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning lost out on their slots to World Cup coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, where is Lorraine Kelly, why is she not on ITV, who is her replacement and when will she be back? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Lorraine Kelly not on ITV today?

Kelly has been noticeably absent from her ITV morning show this week as she is on an extended break over the summer. It is common for ITV morning presenters to take a break during the summer holidays, with other presenters including Susanna Reid also taking an extended summer break.

Lorraine Kelly has been absent from her ITV morning show (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

On Monday (24 July), Lorraine took to social media to share that she had spent a difficult few days after her mother was admitted to hospital in Scotland. She shared with fans that her 81-year-old mother Anne was currently being cared for by University Hospital Monklands in Lanarkshire.

Lorraine shared the news and praised the “fabulous” NHS workers. The daytime TV presenter said: “Having spent a lot of time over the past few days with my mum in @UHMonklands hospital I’ve seen again just how kind, caring, hardworking, funny and downright fabulous our NHS workers are. Thank you doesn’t begin to cover it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish presenter was inundated with well wishes from fans and was thanked for her “kind words” by NHS Lanarkshire.

In February 2023, Lorraine shared about her mother’s “worrying” illness with Hello. She explained she had been experiencing symptoms including “swollen legs” and had taken “a turn for the worse” after being diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a condition which impacts kidney function.

Who is her replacement?

Lorraine has been replaced by Loose Women’s Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh. In the run-up to the summer holidays ITV shared an advert in which the pair shared the new lineup with fans, telling them “We’re both stepping into the hot seat” adding “we’re going to take it in turns as your hosts for the summer”.

Lampard has already stepped into the presenter’s chair and has been hosting Lorraine episodes this week.

When will Lorraine Kelly be back?

Advertisement

Advertisement