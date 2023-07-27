England’s Lionesses take on Denmark in their second World Cup group game

England’s Lionesses continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark and they are aiming to make it back-to-back wins after a narrow 1-0 win against Haiti in their opener.

England struggled to hit their best form against Haiti and were criticised for their lack of cutting edge and creativity in the final third.

Speaking to ITV after the match, Weigman added that she is hoping for improvements from her team as they prepare to go head-to-head with Denmark.

She said: “We want to finish our chances. We did it with the penalty which was good because the win is the most important thing.

“We were very close, we were sometimes too close to the goalkeeper, who was courageous. Sometimes we had the last pass instead of shooting ourselves. I hope that we can score from open play in the next game.”

England’s upcoming fixture against Denmark is likely to play a huge role in the landscape of Group D and a victory for the Lionesses could secure their passageway to the knockout stages, depending on results elsewhere.

But when is England’s game against Denmark and how can fans follow all of the action?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England’s game against Denmark?

England's Lionesses earned a 1-0 victory against Haiti in their World Cup opener. (Getty Images)

England’s big clash with Denmark takes place on Friday 28 July at 9.30am.

The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. The venue has a capacity of around 42,500 supporters and it is also the home ground of Sydney FC in the A League.

How to watch England vs Denmark

Build up to the game will begin at 9am and the fixture itself kicks off at 9.30.

You can also stream all the action through the BBC iPlayer which is available for you to download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

The punditry team of Alex Scott, Steph Houghton and Rachel Brown-Finnis will provide analysis both before and after the contest.

In-game commentary will be provided by Robyn Cowen and Brown-Finnis.

When did England and Denmark last meet?

The upcoming fixture between England and Denmark is the first meeting between the two sides at the World Cup.

England’s last meeting with Denmark came in a friendly and the Lionesses recorded a 2-0 victory in that game.

Denmark are competing on the world stage for the first time since 2007 when they exited the tournament in the group stage.