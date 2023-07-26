Our writers give their predictions for England vs Denmark at the FIFA Women’s World Cup this Friday.

After the excitement that surrounded England’s opening World Cup game against Haiti, the performance was very anti climatic.

However, in football, it is results that take primary importance and a sole Georgia Stanway penalty was enough for the Lionesses to take all three points so there can’t be too many complaints.

There have been calls for Lauren James to start and Alex Greenwood to be moved back into the centre of defence but whatever players line-up for England line-up at 9:30am (BST) this Friday, the game will go a long way to determining whether the Lionesses really can live up to the tournament favourites tagged they were given post-World Cup.

Our women’s sports writers Graham Falk, Georgia Goulding and Kurtis Leyland share their thoughts and predictions ahead of the game.

Graham Falk

The Haiti performance was lacklustre but perhaps not entirely unexpected. Many people criticised the Lionesses performance while simultaneously lavishing praise on Haiti. Were England bad, or Haiti good? The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

Denmark is a far different obstacle and will offer Sarina Wiegman’s side something different to consider, however, I do think this will be a game more suited to England’s style - while they know a big performance is required. Pernille Harder is the big danger for the Danes but I don’t feel there’s much else than should concern the Lionesses. On the flip side that, Denmark will be wary of a number of England’s attackers.

I was almost able to proclaim myself as the Nostradamus of women’s football after last week’s prediction. Can I repeat the trick this week? Probably - but also probably not.

Graham's’ prediction: A far more comfortable afternoon for England as we take an early lead and double it before half time. 2-0 to England with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly on the scoresheet.

Georgia Goulding

Any win is a win when it comes to progressing through the stages of the World Cup, but England’s slim 1-0 victory over Haiti will definitely have left the players eager to improve in their next challenge.

Denmark have won four of their last five fixtures, but all by small margins. In fact, their last three wins were all 1-0, so providing England can stay tight at the back, they have a good chance of coming away with another three points.

Sarina Wiegman will no doubt be assessing her attacking options and it would be good to see the impact Rachel Daly can have while starting in the No.9 role. Hopefully Bethany England will get a sniff of the action as well.

Georgia’s prediction: 2-0 to England with Rachel Daly to open up her World Cup portfolio.

Kurtis Leyland

The Lionesses were subdued in their opening victory against Haiti, in a performance which was reminiscent of the opening game against Austria in last summer’s Euros.

England have built up a reputation for growing into tournaments and they have an experienced team who are capable of thriving on the world stage. I believe this an opportunity for the Lionesses to produce a statement victory and secure their place in the round-of-16. I think they will produce a much more ruthless performance.

