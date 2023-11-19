'I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show' the duchess said

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will join Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as a co-host on This Morning on Monday (20 November).

Recently, Cat Deeley stepped in to present three episodes of the popular morning show, which is still in search of a replacement for Holly Willoughby, who bid farewell to the programme last month.

The duchess, affectionately known as Fergie, has had enjoyable previous visits to the This Morning studio, and will serve as the show's guest editor as well as co-host on Monday.

As part of her guest editor role, Sarah will oversee the live two-and-a-half hour programme, starting at 10am, which will delve into topics that sit close to her heart. These include a look into the importance of defibrillators, the best way to rehome a dog and how to protect your skin.

There will also be an interview with Sir Cliff Richard, who recently released an orchestral album - 'Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life' - celebrating his 65th year in the music industry. Ferguson will co-host some of these items alongside Hammond and O’Leary.

The duchess said: “I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role. I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.

“I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell added: “We are all delighted Sarah, Duchess of York wanted to come back here and I’m very happy for her to make some of my decisions on Monday.

“She has a great understanding of the show and how television works and I feel viewers will be really interested in the running order she is putting together.”

Ferguson's one-day stint as This Morning co-host and editor comes as presenter Josie Gibson enters the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

