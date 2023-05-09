Busted's Matt Willis speaks about his experience of drug and alcohol addiction and its effect on his relationship with wife Emma Willis in BBC documentary

Matt Willis is best known as the bassist and co-vocalist in early noughties pop-band sensation Busted. The band, known for hits including Year 3000, What I Go to School For, and Air Hostess, consists of Matt, lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Charlie Simpson, and guitarist James Bourne.

Busted was active from 2000-2005 and reformed in 2015. It was during his first stint with the group that he met Emma Griffiths, the woman who would four years later become his wife and the mother of his children.

Matt and Emma both feature in an upcoming BBC documentary about Matt’s struggles with alcohol and drugs, something that he says began when he was just seven years old. He continued to battle addiction during his time with Busted and through his relationship with his wife.

The documentary, Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, takes an unflinching look at drug addiction through Matt’s personal experience in rehab and meeting those affected by it, and also explores how Matt got sober with the support of his wife.

Matt and Emma Willis

When did Matt and Emma Willis first meet?

Emma and Matt first met in 2004 - at the time Emma was working at MTV where she interviewed famous musicians and bands. One of her interviews was with Busted, she later met up with Matt with a group of mutual friends outside her job.

Speaking on an episode of ITV reality series Shopping with Keith Lemon, Emma explained that she next met Matt on an episode of Saturday Night Takeaway along with the boyband Blue. She spoke to a colleague at MTV who passed on her number, via Simon Webb, to Matt. Emma added: ‘He made me wait three days to call me back’.

The pair became an item in 2005, and, following Matt being crowned King of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2006, they began presenting the ITV2 spin-off show Get Me Out of Here! NOW! the following year.

Matt proposed to Emma in Venice and they tied the knot in 2008 - they returned to host Get Me Out of Here! NOW! that year but did not renew their contract for a third season because the couple had just had their first child, Isabelle. The couple now have three children together, Isabelle, 13, son Ace, 11, and another daughter, Trixie, 7.

Matt Willis opens up about his struggles with addiction in a new BBC documentary

Matt and Emma have been married for 15 years, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing, and in Fighting Addiction, Matt discusses how his addiction damaged his relationship and pushed his wife close to leaving him on several occasions.

Matt struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse since before his marriage to Emma, though he entered rehab and went sober before their wedding. A few years later he had relapsed whilst on tour with Busted.

Are Matt and Emma Willis still together?

Yes, despite the couple’s struggles stemming from Matt’s addiction battle, the couple are still together. In an interview with The Guardian this month, the singer explained that part of his recovery process involved making amends to the people he had hurt.

He said that the way he does that for Emma is by choosing to be sober and resisting the temptation to relapse. Emma has helped to support Matt on his path to sobriety, and is a major part of the documentary.

The pair visit a Glasgow charity that offers support to those who have been affected by loved ones with addiction.

When is Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction on TV?

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction is a one-off 60-minute documentary special. It will air on BBC One on Wednesday 17 May and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.

Help is on hand for anyone affected by this issue: