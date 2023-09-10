Davina McCall is set to host new ITV dating show, My Mum, Your Dad

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Davina McCall will return to our screens on Monday night (September 11) for brand new dating series, My Mum, Your Dad. The TV presenter will host the ITV series, which has been dubbed ‘middle aged Love Island’.

The show will see the group of single parents from across the UK placed into the villa to live together as they try to find their perfect match. But in a classic reality TV twist - they won’t be alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kids, who nominated their parents for the show, will be watching their parents’ every move from inside the retreat, from a nearby location called ‘The Bunker’. The surveillance room will allow them to watch every moment and they’ll also have a say in deciding their romantic journey on the show.

But who is host Davina McCall and what other TV shows has she presented? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Davina McCall?

Davina McCall

Davina McCall MBE is one of the UK’s most well-known TV presenters. Her career spans two decades and she has fronted a number of famous programmes including Big Brother and Long Lost Family.

She was born in Wimbledon, London to parents, Andrew McCall and Florence Hennion. However, her parents split when she was three-years-old and she moved to Surrey to live with her paternal grandparents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before she launched her TV career, Davina battled a heroin addiction in her early 20s. She opened up about the ordeal on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, Diary of a CEO, earlier this year. She told the podcast host she was 24-years-old when she decided to get clean.

Over the years, Davina has also been open about her experience with menopause. She has taken part and produced a number of documentaries in order to help both men and women, with titles including Davina McCall: Sex, Mind and the Menopause and Davina McCall’s Pill Revolution.

Now, Davina lives in Kent with her boyfriend, hairdresser Michael Douglas, and her three children.

Davina McCall’s age

Davina McCall was born on October 16, 1967, making her 55 years old.

Davina McCall’s net worth