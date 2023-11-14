David Cameron is back as Foreign Secretary and Cat Deeley returns to breakfast TV on This Morning, it would seem that 2023 is the year of the comeback for them and others

David Cameron is not the only person making a comeback in 2023 - Cat Deeley and Crocs have returned too.

I am not sure David Cameron and Cat Deeley have ever been compared to one another before, but now is as good a time as ever to start. In the week and on the very day that David Cameron was made Foreign Secretary, Cat Deeley joined Rylan Clark to co-present This Morning, so it would seem that the ‘comeback’ is what the two unlikely pairs now have in common. Having the ‘day off’ on Monday 13 November 2023 and waking up to the news that Rishi Sunak had sacked Suella Braverman, I along with even the most seasoned of political correspondents was not expecting former Prime Minister David Cameron to be unveiled as the new Foreign Secretary.

On the same day that David Cameron walked out of Number 10 Downing Street as Foreign Secretary, Cat Deeley joined Rylan Clark on This Morning's sofa. Although Cat Deeley has filled in for Lorraine Kelly for her show previously and the reaction was a little mixed, her biggest comeback to date has been joining Rylan Clark as a co-presenter on the ITV show and she has been suggested as a possible ‘replacement’ for Holly Willoughby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judging by the reactions to her ‘performance’ on This Morning, this comeback looks to be very successful, increasing her chances of landing the job permanently. One user said: “Petition for @catdeeley to become permanent @this morning presenter. Signed. Every millennial in the UK,” whilst another said: “Absolutely loving Cat and Rylan on This Morning followed by a smiley face emoji. The tweet then read “it’s been years since I’ve enjoyed watching This Morning. Finally, it’s back to its best with two amazing hosts!”

Cat first catapulted to fame in the 1990s when she starred alongside I’m a Celeb presenters Ant and Dec on the Saturday morning children’s television programme SMTV Live, for which she won a BAFTA Children’s Award. When she appeared alongside Rylan Clark on This Morning, she said to Rylan “Can you believe they’ve let two of the naughtiest people on TV on live TV together.”

Although it is too early to predict whether David Cameron and Cat Deeley’s respective ‘comebacks’ will be successful, here is a look back to other 2023 comebacks in the worlds of fashion, football and entertainment.

Football

Christian Eriksen

In May 2023, Denmark International and Man United midfielder Christian Eriksen won the ‘Comeback of the Year’ prize at the Laureus Awards In 2021, Christian suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken off on a stretcher after collapsing in Denmark’s game with Finland in the Euros in 2021. After being fitted with a device to help control his irregular heartbeat, Christian Eriksen returned to football first with Brentford, then Manchester United and his national side Denmark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When he received the Laureus awards, Eriksen said that “It has been an incredible one-and half years. It changed my life for the worse but the doctors and medics and team-mates got me back. I was lucky nothing serious happened.” He went on to say that “It happens, unluckily. What I learnt from this is that it gets emotional for me when I’m around my family. I’ve been myself. I was myself anyway, only for that stupid moment. I haven’t changed my daily routine. I’ve enjoyed my life, my wife and kids more. That’s what different.”

Fashion

Crocs

As far as I am concerned, crocs were never stylish, so when I discovered that crocs were making a comeback in 2023, I knew for certain that I would not be embracing them. Yes I know the likes of Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing these hideous rubber shoes, but that is not a reason to embrace them. They were hideous back in 2022 and remain hideous in 2023 so this is a comeback that should never been seen again.

Crocs unfortunately made a comeback in 2023.

TV

Big Brother

Big Brother returned to our screens in 2023 after it was confirmed in September 2018 that the 19th series of the show would be the last on Channel 5. Big Brother 2023 started on Sunday 8 October this year and ITV has confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother will air again in 2024.

Big Brother made a comeback in 2023 and returned to our TV screens. Photograph courtesy of ITV.

Music

Madonna

The Queen of Pop Madonna kicked off The Celebration Tour at London’s 02 Arena in October 2023 after having to postpone it in July when she was hospitalised with a ‘serious bacterial infection.’ Those who are lucky enough to see Madonna on her tour are taken through her back catalogue which spans four decades.

S Club

Advertisement

Advertisement