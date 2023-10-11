Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kendall Jenner, aged 27, is a Mean Girls fan, judging by her latest TikTok post which saw her recreate a classic scene from the 2004 classic cult film.

The model, who is the sister of Kylie Jenner and the half sister of Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, uploaded a video on her official TikTok account showing her adopting the personas of three of the films most memorable characters.

Fans of the film will know that the plot follows transfer student Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) who attends an American high school for the first time after growing up in Africa. She finds herself invited into popular clique, The Plastics, by leader Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her friends Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert).

Heron is also friends with two other students, however, Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian Hubbard (Daniel Franzese), who have been branded social outcasts by The Plastics. Keeping up friendships with both groups proves challenging for Heron, especially when she falls for George’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett).

Things become complicated and after chaos erupts in the school as a direct result, teacher Sharon Norbury (Tina Fey) asks the female junior students to gather for an assembly to apologise to one another for the wrongs they have done against each other.

It’s here that one girl emotionally stands up and tells her peers “I wish that I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles, and we'd all eat and be happy”. Hubbard, who has snuck into the group by wearing an oversized hoodie and sunglasses, then calls her out for not being a student at the school.

Norbury confronts her, and when she admits she is not a student but just has a lot of feelings, she’s asked to leave and go home.

Kendall Jenner has recreated an iconic Mean Girls scene in her latest funny TikTok video. Photo by TikTok/Kendall Jenner.

Kendall decided to recreate the scene in an outdoor setting by lip syncing to the original film sound, but took on the roles of the unidentified girl, Hubbard and Norbury herself - but wears different looks and stands against different backgrounds when posing as each character.

Jenner created her own version of Hubbard’s pulled-up blue hoodie and sunglasses outfit for the clip by wearing a red Ohio State sweater, black sunglasses, and a green baseball cap. She pulls the hood down and takes the sunglasses off when she is speaking Norbury’s lines. You can view the funny video for yourself below:

This is not the first time that Jenner has posted about Mean Girls on her TikTok account. In celebration of Halloween 2022, she posted a video of herself dressed as a cucumber, set to the original sound of Heron explaining Halloween in the film. She says: “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total s*** and no other girls can say anything about it.

The hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears.” It’s clear that by being dressed as a cucumber, Jenner was poking light-hearted fun at the film. You can view that video below too:

It’s an exciting time for Mean Girls fans. Paramount Pictures released the full film on the Mean Girls TikTok page. The film was released on Tuesday 3 October, which is widely considered Mean Girls Day because it is mentioned during another memorable scene in the film when Heron is talking to Samuels.

A Mean Girls musical film is also due for release next year, and Seyfried has said she would ‘100 percent in’ for a cameo role in the movie. Fey, who wrote the original screenplay and the musical, will return for the film adaptation but it hasn't been confirmed whether she will reprise her role as maths teacher Ms Norbury.