If it isn’t the ‘work’ Madonna has or hasn’t done to her face, it is her age that everybody is talking about and I think it’s time this stopped!

In June 2023, I wrote an article for NationalWorld about why I am so angry that everybody is talking about Madonna’s face as she recovers from infection’ and it looks like I am still just as angry! Madonna was forced to postpone her Celebration tour earlier this year after recovering from a serious bacterial infection and spent several days in ICU.

Of course, now that Madonna is back in the UK for her London dates on Saturday October 14 to 18 at London’s O2 (she will also be performing on December 5 and 6), once again rather than the focus being on her setlist for the Celebration Tour, yet again the subject of her age has resurfaced. Yes, we know that Madonna is 65 years of age, but so what???

Sorry, for a moment it seems that everyone has forgotten that we are in 2023. Is it still not socially acceptable for a woman of a certain age to perform on stage? As I have written about previously, why are the likes of Sir Mick Jagger lauded for strutting around on stage, whilst the Queen of Pop, Madonna isn’t?

I categorically believe that age should not be a factor when it comes to everyone, not just Madonna. I would even go as far as to say that I would actively encourage any ‘older person’ to do exactly what they want for as long as they want. I have made no secret of my admiration for Angela Rippon on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and think she is a role model not only for ‘older women’ but all women!

It would seem that I have become more of a Madonna fan in recent years and as my colleague Benjamin Jackson wrote so eloquently in August 2023 there are many similarities between Madonna and the Crown Princess of Pop, Taylor Swift. Benjii (with two I's), as we call him in the office, wrote “It goes without saying that, much like Madonna in the ‘80s, Swift has become a cultural phenomenon with sold-out tours and a level of fandom that is parallel to the likes of Michael Jackson in his heyday, ‘Beatlemania,’ and naturally Madonna.”