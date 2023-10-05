Madonna tour door times: what time do doors open at London's The O2 and concert start time
The O2 has confirmed the door times for all five Madonna shows in London in 2023
The legendary singer's huge concerts will be a retrospective on her four-decade career. Fans can expect to hear hits from iconic back catalogue.
Fans heading to London's The O2 arena will get the world's first taste of The Celebration tour after health issues forced her to postpone dates in the U.S. earlier in the summer. Madonna was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection” but after a break she is ready to kick-start the tour.
Speaking about it, Madonna said: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for." The Celebration Tour will take fans on the iconic pop star’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.
But what time should you arrive at The O2? Here's all you need to know:
What time will the doors open in London?
The Celebration tour will begin with a four night stint at The O2 arena in London from 14 to 18 October. Madonna will then head to mainland Europe to continue the performances.
Due to overwhelming demand, she will return for a fifth show at The O2 on 5 December. The door times for all of the shows in London are the same, the venue has confirmed.
Doors will open at The O2 at 6.30pm for all of Madonna's concerts. The performance itself will start some time afterwards.