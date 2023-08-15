Telling news your way
Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ is finally going ahead but with a slight change in schedule - here’s everything you need to know

Will Millar
By Will Millar
4 minutes ago

Madonna has officially confirmed The Celebration Tour will kick off later this year after the singer postponed the gigs in July due to a health scare. The Like a Prayer singer - who was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection” - will start the European leg of her tour as planned in October with four night’s at London’s O2 Arena.

‘The Celebration Tour’ is a retrospective tour that will take audiences through the Queen of Pop’s extensive back catalogue, which spans four decades. The chart-topping singer was due to begin her Celebration world tour in Vancouver on 15 July, however the North American leg will now take place after Europe.

So when does Madonna’s ‘The Celebration Tour’ take place in the UK and what does this mean for your tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour rescheduled UK dates

October

  • 14 - The O2, London
  • 15 - The O2, London
  • 17 - The O2, London
  • 18 - The O2, London

December

  • 5 - The O2, London
  • 6 - The O2, London

Madonna: The Celebration Tour ticket information

According to Live Nation , all tickets for the previously scheduled UK shows will be honoured on the new dates. Tickets are still available via the Ticketmaster website.

