She’s the undisputed Queen of Pop who has inspired countless fashion trends and also been a muse for fellow musicians. And now Madonna has inspired a TikTok trend.

It’s not Madonna’s looks or music which has got people talking on this occasion though, it’s her dance moves. Madonna is known for her commanding stage presence and energetic dance moves, and now TikTokers have taken one of her most iconic dance routines and used it as the basis of a fitness challenge.

It seems people can’t get enough of it either, as videos showing people attempting to copy Madonna’s moves have racked up 7.5million views - and the number continues to increase. So, just what is the Madonna squat challenge and what have people on TikTok been saying about it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Madonna squat challenge?

The Madonna squat challenge asks people to copy some of the dance routine Madonna performed during a performance of the song “Music” during her Drowned World Tour back in 2001. At the end of the song, the then 43-year-old pop icon did 15 jump squats in a row - all timed perfectly to the beat of the song. She was also wearing heeled boots and had been performing for a total of two hours, but she still managed to keep the energy going throughout, and didn’t even look tired afterwards.

People have been attempting to recreate Madonna’s impressive squat set to the soundtrack of Music. Some Tiktokers have even bravely attempted to also complete the challenge wearing heeled shoes to accurately reflect what Madonna did. Many created mirror image dual videos, which showed the video of them doing the squats on one side of the screen alongside Madonna’s original performance on the other.

Tiktokers are trying to copy an iconic Madonna's dance routine and squat in heels in a new fitness challenge trend.

What have TikTok users said about the Madonna squat challenge?

TikTok users have reported having fun while completing the challenge - which is possibly something to do with the catchy song they are working out to - but they certainly look tired when they have finished.

One TikTok user called Olivia Vida, who also wore heeled boots like Madonna while carrying out the challenge, said she lost count of how many squats she had done and added that the “extra squat about did [her] in”.

The challenge has also caught the attention of some media personalities. Afton McKeith, who is a fitness coach and also the daughter of TV presenter and nutrition advocate Gillian McKeith, took the challenge one step further by completing it outdoors in the blazing sunshine and while wearing stiletto high heeled shoes.

In the caption she wrote: “It’s certainly harder than it looks, especially in heels, under the scorching Spanish sun and 35 degree heat! Squat jumps have a wide range of health benefits such as improved mobility, toning of legs and core, stronger bones, not to mention improved cardiovascular endurance.”

Some TikTok users have, however, been unimpressed with anyone’s attempt at the challenge, saying that no matter what, nobody can truly recreate what Madonna did because they have not just performed an entire concert before they do it. One person simply said: “Nope, you got to do the whole concert before the squat.”

Other users also said they didn’t think people’s attempts at the challenge counted unless they did it in heeled shoes like Madonna. Another person simply declared that Madonna’s moves were “incomparable”.