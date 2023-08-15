TikTok star Famous Kody, whose real name was Zyguan Mitchell, has died weeks after he was involved in a car crash.

Mitchell, who was also known as Mr Blicky, has died at the age of 21 following complications brought about as a result of him being in a car accident around a month ago. He died on Sunday 13 August, and the sad news was confirmed by Mitchell’s sister via TikTok.

Mitchell, who had 708,600 followers on his TikTok account called @famouskodyy, had reportedly been in a medically induced coma since he was in a car accident in the middle of July, but his sister Zy’Kevia has now posted a tribute to him on her own TikTok page, @xykevia saying he has now died.

So, just who was Mitchell, what happened to him, and what tributes have been left to him? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who was Zyguan Mitchell?

Mitchell was a 21-year-old TikTok star, best known for his videos showing him singing and lip-syncing to songs in various locations. He often posted videos showing him singing and dancing not only on his own but also with his family. On his Instagram page, which also boasted 105,000 followers, he described himself as an influencer and brand ambassador. He was born in Atlanta, a city in the U.S. state of Georgia.

TikTok star Famous Kody, also known as Mr Blickly, whose real name was Zyguan Mitchell, has died weeks after he was involved in a car crash. Photo: Adobe Photos (left) and TikTok/Mr Blicky (right).

Mitchell was also a father to a little girl named Kahlani Dior Mitchell who was born on 23 January. He posted an image of himself holding a newborn on 24 January with the caption “She Officially Here Jan 23, 2023. Kahlani Dior Mitchell #fyp #newborn #foryou”. It’s unclear who the mother of the child is.

Then, in June, he posted another image of himself holding the girl with the caption “My lil princess. Daddy love u”

What happened to Zyguan Mitchell?

Mitchell was involved in a car accident in the middle of July. Zy’Kevia first posted about the incident on her TikTok page on 13 July, but it’s unknown exactly when the accident happened. Alongside images of herself and Mitchell together, she wrote the caption: “My other half literally like day & night. My baby brother. You GOT THIS , A true warrior. Everyone is anxiously waiting on you. We’re going get through this with no problems Your big sister loves you.”

It’s not known exactly when Mitchell’s accident happened, but he last posted on his TikTok account on 11 July, suggesting that it took place sometime between 11 and 13 July.

On 15 July, Zy’Kevia took to Instagram again to write about her younger brother. She said: “Zyquan is a brother who will always stand by me. He’s a rare species - a brother who never judges me. A brother whose unconditional love is priceless. If you know us, you'll know that we constantly argue because he wants to be older than I am. Let him say it; he's the big brother. Just waiting for him to say, ‘Zy, you haven't been acting mean, have you?’. You are getting stronger and stronger every day, YOU GOT THIS.”

She posted several more videos and photos to her Instagram account throughout July, including photos of Mitchell’s young daughter, saying that she was hoping for him to pull through. On Sunday (13 August), however, she posted an update which confirmed Mitchell had died.

The circumstances surrounding the car accident Mitchell was involved in, and the nature of his injuries or cause of his death, have not been announced.

What tributes have been left to Zyguan Mitchell?

In announcing her younger brother’s death, Zy’Kevia said Mitchell could “brighten up the whole room”. Alongside multiple images of him, she wrote a tribute on her Instagram page which reads: “Life will never be the same. Your smile was always priceless, could brighten up the whole room. Zyquan how could you leave me , we was just getting started. Lord I truly don’t understand. My baby brother (big brother) as you will say . Zyquan I’m going miss you . Lord why @Mr.Blicky #mrblicky #fyp.”