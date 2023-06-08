The talented biker and dad-of-two died suddenly while doing what he loved

The sporting world is in mourning after the sudden death of American BMX star Pat Casey, who died earlier this week in a motocross accident.

Casey sustained fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday (6 June), according to local media. In the days that have followed, fans of fellow BMX stars have left tributes on Casey’s Instagram photos and videos, the last of which was posted just two days before his death.

But, who exactly was Pat Casey, what happened to him and who is the family he leaves behind?

Who was Pat Casey?

Pat Casey was a BMX bike rider and motorsport athlete. He was the first rider to successfully execute elaborate bicycle motocross stunts called the “decade backflip” and “double decade backflip” in competition, according to local media reports. He was described as a “transition rider extraordinaire” by sports clothing and shoe brand Vans.

His interest in biking began when he was a young child, as his father built him a six-foot-tall ramp for him to use when he was 12. By age 14 he was gaining a name for himself in the industry, and by 16 he was officially recognised as a professional biker.

He grew up in Yorba Linda, California, and later moved to Riverside, California, at the age of 18. He built what became known as Dreamyard, a ramp and set of trails, in his own back garden that then became a BMX training ground. Casey took part in various contests across the world and won many accolades for his performances, including a gold medal at the X Games, an annual action sports event held in the US.

What happened to Pat Casey?

Casey was involved in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday (6 June), and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened when Casey made an unsuccessful jump attempt at Slayground Motocross Park, a private motocross facility in California.

The motorcycle appeared to fall on top of him when he missed his landing, California Highway Patrol Officer Jared Grieshaber said on Tuesday, as reported by NBC 7 San Diego. Witnesses, who reported the crash which happened at around 3pm local time, gave Casey CPR until emergency responders arrived less than 15 minutes later. These medical professionals continued CPR until about 3.40pm but Casey was sadly pronounced dead, according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesperson Brent Pascua.

Late BMX star Pat Casey with his wife Chase and their children Reid and Taytum in 2017. Pat died in a motorcycle accident in June 2023.

The private facility is regularly used for motocross training as well as some X Games events, according to the X Games website. As the accident occurred on private property, the collision and related death are being investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A press release from the San Diego’s County Sheriff's Department said that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

How old was Pat Casey?

Pat Casey was born on Boxing Day, 26 December, 1993. He was 29-years-old.

Who are Pat Casey’s family?

Pat Casey was married to Chase Casey. The couple had two young children, eight-year-old Reid and Taytum, age seven. Reid was following in his dad’s footsteps and has his own Instagram account, where he posts videos of him riding his bike and performing stunts.

In May, Pat had posted a photo of Reid on his Instagram account with a caption which read: “It's wild to have such an awesome son who loves bmx as much as I do”. He also used the hashtag #ProudDad.

Chase has not yet posted publicly on her Instagram account about her husband’s passing, but her last photo, posted on Tuesday 30 May shows the family of four in front of the Eiffel Tower during a trip to Paris.

In a short statement to NBC 7 San Diego, Chase said paid tribute to her late husband and called him “our everything”. She added: “He is the best at everything he does and brings so much happiness to all. The most perfect man, my soulmate.”

What tributes have been left to Pat Casey?

Many tributes have been left to Casey on social media. Fellow BMX rider Tyler Rizzi said: “I love you brother. I will continue to look up to you on every aspect in life. RIP.” Professional skateboarder Steve Caballero said: “Rest In Peace Pat. Praying for your family and close friends, much love, my condolences to all of them!”.

The late Pat Casey competed in many contests including in the X Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park (pictured).