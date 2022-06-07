Saintfield racer is third fatality at Isle of Man TT after Mark Purslow and Olivier Lavorel

The Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan is the third death at this year’s Isle of Man Tourist Trophy races after crashing at the 27th Milestone.

The crash came on the third and final lap of Monday’s morning event (6 June 2022).

A statement from the race organisers confirmed Morgan’s death “with a heavy heart” saying: “The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

The Isle of Man TT is often called one of the most dangerous racing events in the world with many of its competitors suffering fatal injuries.

In this year’s tournament, Welsh rider Mark Purslow died in a practice crash last week while sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel suffered fatal injuries after an accident on Saturday (4 June).

Who was Davy Morgan?

Morgan, 52, was a highly experienced rider and regular feature at many racing paddocks across Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Macau Grand Prix.

His first race was at Bishopscourt short circuit in 1993 but Morgan’s main focus was racing on public roads.

One of his greatest career achievements came in 2005 when he won the 250cc at the North West 200 as well as two victories in the same class at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2012 and 2017.

Morgan was primarily known with two-stroke bikes but he was also accomplaished on larger capacity 600c and Superbike machines.

The 52-year-old won the Snior Manx Grand Prix in 2004 and was a successful feature at numerous Irish national road race courses and at the Southerm 100 on Isle of Man.

Morgan was making his 80th TT start since his debut in 2002 when he suffered the fatal accident. His TT career has included a seventh-place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best fifth position at the 2008 Lightweight TT.

The Saintfield racer recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances saw him achieve 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

Davy Morgan was also the 2011 Ulster 250cc champion.

What is the Isle of Man TT?

The Isle of Man TT began on Sunday 29 May 2022 and will conclude on Friday 10 June 2022.

The small self-governing nation hosts one of the greatest road races every year as racers test themselves against the ‘Mountain Course’ - a 37.73 mile course which is carved out of the island’s public roads.

It just took place in 1907 and has so far seen 101 race meets with Joey Dunlop its most successful competitor with 26 wins between 1977 and 2000.